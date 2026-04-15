Why UCLA's Mick Cronin Has Most To Lose Next Season
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Following a very successful offseason that is still ongoing, the stakes for Mick Cronin as head coach have only gotten higher.
Last season, Cronin’s biggest explanation for UCLA’s struggles was a lack of physicality and defensive presence in the paint. It is clear that, through the transfer portal, the Bruins have addressed those issues — meaning Cronin is now out of excuses.
Why Next Season Is Make-or-Break
For much of last season, Cronin found himself on the hot seat. UCLA entered the year ranked No. 12 in the nation, but after a string of disappointing losses, the Bruins fell out of the rankings and never truly lived up to expectations. Even making the tournament itself wasn't a guarantee at times.
Once regarded as one of the top defensive coaches in the country, Cronin saw his team fall short of that standard. While UCLA’s defense was not terrible in the grand scheme of things, it was still among the weakest of his tenure in Westwood.
This season, however, is set up differently. Cronin has brought in key pieces like Sergej Macura, Filip Jovic, and Jaylen Petty — players who bring physicality and defensive upside. Combined with a solid returning core, there is no longer a reason for UCLA to struggle on that end of the floor.
Expectations for 2026 and Beyond
The expectations are now simple: reach at least the Sweet 16, or serious questions about Cronin’s future could arise. Despite a promising foundation, UCLA has not consistently delivered high-end results in recent seasons. That reality puts added pressure on Cronin to produce immediately.
It is also worth noting that Cronin’s buyout decreases each year. If he were to be let go before April 1, 2027, UCLA would owe approximately $18 million. The following year, that number drops to around $13.5 million. Simply put, the clock is ticking.
The one factor working in his favor is UCLA’s youth. A developing roster could buy him additional time, depending on how the Bruins perform next season. However, another underwhelming campaign — especially one resembling losses like Michigan State — could accelerate that timeline.
The bottom line is that Cronin remains a strong coach, but it has been some time since UCLA has firmly reestablished itself as a national powerhouse. His 2021 Final Four run still stands as the benchmark, but sustained success has yet to follow.
Now, with the roster retooled and expectations reset, the pressure is squarely on.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.