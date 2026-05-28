Ranking UCLA Football's 2026 Home Games by Difficulty

UCLA has seven home games on its 2026 football schedule as it looks to become a successful Big Ten team after two seasons of disappointing results and turmoil within the program.

The slate includes a significant streak of hosting mediocre Big Ten teams from the Central and Eastern time zones, as well as a crucial rivalry game against a potential top-25 team to end the regular season in late November.

Let's take a look at how those home matchups rank by difficulty.

1. November 28: vs. USC

It almost makes too much sense to put the biggest rivalry game of UCLA's season on this list, even with it having to wait until the final week. By this time, we'll know how good each team is, whether UCLA's season has been successful, and whether a potential win over USC could make all the difference.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While USC hasn't lived up to its usual hype since joining the Big Ten, the Trojans found themselves in the Big Ten hunt at times last season and return several players from a team that finished in the top 20. USC was the only 2026 home opponent for UCLA that appeared in the final 2025 rankings.

2. October 13: vs. Illinois

Illinois is another team in a similar spot to USC, with at least eight wins in three of the last four seasons. Head coach Bret Bielema has proven to be one of the more underrated coaching hires of recent offseasons, taking the Fighting Illini to a new level of consistent competitiveness in the Big Ten.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is shown after their game Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Illinois beat Wisconsin 34-10. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL | Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They'll be challenged with a quarterback change, among other changes in 2026, but are still expected to have a solid squad. UCLA's best hope is probably that Illinois either catches the yips on the road or gets caught looking ahead.

3. September 12: vs. San Diego State

The fact that this one even has a case to be third on this list says everything you need to know about UCLA's home football schedule. There are three more Big Ten games on the docket, but they've all had issues that have kept them near the bottom of the Big Ten for a few years, and none of them were nearly as good as San Diego State in 2025.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Owen Chambliss (12) celebrates with safety Max Garrison (22) after a tackle during the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Aztecs won nine games last season and have been one of the top-performing Mountain West programs. The only question here is if they return enough to sustain last year's success in 2026. If the answer is yes, then UCLA could be in for a rough day.

4. October 17: vs. Wisconsin

The rest of the Big Ten slate is really "pick your poison." The remaining conference opponents have all spent time near the bottom of the standings with plenty of changes. The advantages Wisconsin has over the others are that it returns its head coach for consistency and that it has a slightly better success rate than the others in recent seasons.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

There will obviously be questions about how long head coach Luke Fickell lasts after many called for his firing in the offseason amid the recent struggles, and if he is gone by October 17, this game becomes easier for UCLA. But at this point, Wisconsin's recent history makes it a slightly bigger threat than the others remaining.

5. October 24: vs. Michigan State

It's always difficult to predict matchups between first-year head coaches, especially when we really have no idea how good these teams will be when this game arrives. Michigan State has been driven into the ground over much of the last five seasons, and UCLA delivered one of the knockout blows to Jonathan Smith's tenure in East Lansing last season.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pat Fitzgerald's version of the Spartans will at least bring more toughness, physicality, and energy to the field. But with more unknowns and potential variables than we currently have for Wisconsin and other Big Ten opponents, this is the most accurate spot for the Michigan State game.

6. September 19: vs. Purdue

As mentioned in a previous article, Purdue has been the worst team in the Big Ten since the conference expanded to 18 teams in 2024, losing all 18 of its conference contests. The Boilermakers are 3-21 overall in that span. However, they somehow have yet to play the Bruins. The last meeting between the two teams came in 1980, and UCLA has never lost to Purdue.

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With Purdue having to travel out West and three years removed from its last Big Ten win (which happened to be against the current defending National Champion Indiana), the odds seem to favor UCLA, especially this early in the season.

7. October 31: vs. Nevada

This is the second of two Mountain West Conference opponents on the Bruins' nonconference schedule, and it comes at a time when conference play is split. Because of its exposure to Big Ten teams, UCLA will already have an established advantage in the level of competition, which should make this game a welcome sight for the team and an opportunity for an easier win.

See photos from the UNLV-Nevada football game on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at Mackay Stadium. | Tom R. Smedes/Special to the RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But beyond that is Nevada's myriad of struggles over the last half-decade. The Wolfpack hasn't had a winning season since 2021, losing 10 games for three straight years before ending that streak in 2025. They still finished with a horrific 3-9 record, and that's the kind of Group of 6 school of which UCLA can and must take advantage.