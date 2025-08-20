Ranking UCLA's Most Important Games: No. 2
We're officially two weeks away from UCLA's season opener, and the Bruins are one of the biggest stories in college football.
With a ton of expectations preceding them, let's rank the Bruins' most important games on the schedule, moving on to No. 2 -- Week 14 vs USC.
Does this matchup need any explanation? A rivalry this seismic will always be one of the most important games in a season because it affects many factors. This season, though, it could be what caps off a turnaround UCLA season.
If the Bruins are the team we expect them to be this year, given all the hype around training camp and the offseason, it isn't too far-fetched to think UCLA can upset the Trojans in this one. On the other hand, if the Bruins are the team national pundits think they are, this game can be the difference in making a bowl game or not.
Needless to say, UCLA will be playing for a lot in the final week of the regular season.
Analyst Previews USC
Want to know more about the Trojans going into the season? Well, ESPN's Bill Connelly previewed them, here's what he had to say:
"When you've gone just 15-13 in your last 28 games at USC, as Riley has since an 11-1 start, your name is going to automatically show up on "hot seat" lists. That's just the way it works. But damned if Riley isn't building his team like a guy with the best job security in the world. His Trojans' win total has fallen for two straight years, but he signed only 16 transfers, an average number in 2025, and less than half of them are seniors. He elected to stick with junior Jayden Maiava at quarterback after four solid but unspectacular starts. And despite losing quite a bit of depth from his first semi-competent defense in four years -- only 10 of 13 players with 300-plus snaps return -- he definitely didn't overdo it with portal guys.
"Riley reportedly has a pretty prohibitive buyout at the moment, and he's acting like it. Though this team does have a handful of pretty good seniors -- linebacker Eric Gentry and incoming transfers in running back Eli Sanders (New Mexico), cornerback DJ Harvey (San José State) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (NC State) -- most of this team's best players are guys who will still have eligibility left in 2026, when members of what is currently a spectacular recruiting class come to town. Steel yourself for some serious USC hype this time next year, I guess.
"D'Anton Lynn did a nice job in his first season as defensive coordinator; the Trojans improved from 105th to 48th in defensive SP+, thanks mostly to big-play prevention and outstanding third-down defense. Safety Kamari Ramsey is the only returning starter in the secondary, but he's great, and Harvey and Fitzgerald should help. Gentry is a good playmaker at linebacker, and the addition of 330-pounder Keeshawn Silver (Kentucky) and 350-pounder Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia) up front should certainly provide some, uh, immovability. I don't expect an elite defense, but further improvement is likely.
"On offense, Maiava is a decent scrambler, Sanders and juco transfer Waymond Jordan are exciting and explosive additions, and slot receiver Makai Lemon averaged a whopping 3.0 yards per route, second in the conference.
"The line is more experienced, especially with the additions of senior transfers J'Onre Reed (Syracuse) and DJ Wingfield (Purdue), but I'm not sure about the upside there. Regardless, Riley should have enough to field another top-20 offense, develop further, win another seven or eight games and buy time for the cavalry to arrive in 2026."
