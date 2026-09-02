Why UCLA Basketball's Rotation Could Be Deeper Than Expected

We’ve discussed what the starting lineup would likely look like for the Bruins next season, but not necessarily how the rotation could work.

UCLA has some pretty interesting rotational pieces at its disposal, but it will ultimately be up to Mick Cronin to decide who cracks the regular rotation and which players may not see a ton of playing time this season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting in the backcourt, we know that Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty will highlight that portion of the floor. Perry will take on a much larger role this season, as he becomes the primary point guard and ball handler.

Behind them, I would expect to see Eric Freeny coming into the game as a relief option. There’s also Butler transfer Azavier Robinson, but it seems like Cronin may elect to take a year to develop him instead of playing him right away.

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) is fouled by DePaul Blue Demons guard Layden Blocker (2) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cronin has noted in the past that he wants Robinson to become a true point guard, so getting some minutes behind Perry seems to be the course of action.

In the frontcourt, things may get a little foggy. Serbian Star Nikola Kusturica will likely fill in as the small forward, with Eric Dailey Jr. playing power forward and Xavier Booker as the starting center. Behind those three, it seems like there are still minutes to be officially distributed.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the center position, I believe transfers Filip Jovic (Auburn) and Sergej Macura (Mississippi State) will come in to relieve Xavier Booker as backups. It seems like Cronin is fine with playing some small-ball this season, as both Jovic and Macura are about 6-foot-9.

It seems like Freshman Joe Philon is going to see the court as well. Cronin raved about Philon’s defensive abilities, claiming Philon is “one of the best defensive players that I've ever seen.” Where he’ll exactly fit into the rotation is unclear, but expect the talented freshman to have some floor time throughout the season.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For now, those nine players (Perry, Petty, Freeny, Kusturica, Dailey, Booker, Jovic, Macura, and Philon) would be within the expected rotation for the Bruins this season. While other players can certainly work their way onto the court, I think these nine provide a good baseline for what to expect at the beginning of the season.

Other players to watch: Latvian freshman Gunars Grinvalds and Brandon Williams if there’s some more depth needed in the frontcourt.

Overall, it feels like Cronin has a great group this season. With this rotation, the Bruins should be able to advance past the Round of 32 for the first time in years.