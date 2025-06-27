4-Star QB Set to Make Decision Between UCLA, Arizona Today
Today's the day. Four-star Downey (Calif.) quarterback Oscar Rios is set to make his decision between UCLA and Arizona on Friday.
The Bruins and Wildcats have long been battling for the coveted signal caller and Rios has made it known that it's been close all the way until the end.
The highly-coveted quarterback would be yet another huge addition to UCLA's 2026 class and was favored to land in Westwood until Madden Iamaleava and Pierce Clarkson arrived in Westwood, adding depth to the position along with the addition of Nico Iamaleava.
Given that the position influx happened before his visit and before he locked the Bruins into his top-2 along with the Wildcats, all indications show the DeShaun Foster still has a great shot at landing the Downey, California product.
Following his appearance at the Elite 11 Finals Thursday, Rios himself revealed that he's still undecided on where his commitment lies between his two finalists.
“We have no idea right now,” Rios told Bruin Blitz after the Elite 11 Finals. “It’s 50-50, for sure, and just can’t wait until we make this decision as a family.”
Rios took a visit to Westwood on June 6 along with a massive group of recruits that weekend. Many of the prospects that visited that weekend went on to pledge to UCLA and kickstart their massive month of June where they have landed 14 of their 20 total commitments.
247Sports discussed UCLA's chances at landing Rios earlier in the week and as recently as Thursday despite a crammed quarterback room.
"UCLA was clearly the leader for Rios," Tracy Pierson said in early June. "But then with freshman Madden Iamaleava and redshirt sophomore Pierce Clarkson coming from the transfer portal (on top of, of course, Nico Iamaleava), that probably set back UCLA's chances with Rios. We've heard the UCLA official visit last weekend really went a long way to assuaging Rios' concerns, and the Bruins are definitely right in it again."
"Rios is the top passer in the Southland in 2026 and UCLA offered in April," the BruinReportOnline staff said Thursday. "Of course, prior to that, we'd heard that if UCLA did offer, the Bruins would immediately surge near the top of the list. A decision will come this week and it's down to the Bruins and Arizona. We've heard the Wildcats are where it's trending, but UCLA is still pushing.
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, evaluated Rios in May. This is what he had to say about him:
"Rios is a fast rising signal caller and has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Hails from same school that produced current Michigan State starter Aidan Chiles but is further along at the same stage in his development. Has a whip for an arm and one of the quickest releases in the region. A true dual-threat and can take off and pick up chunks of yards or extend a play and use his arm to make a big throw down the field.
"Shows off a live, accurate arm and throws one of the prettier deep balls in the class. Decisive with his reads, gets the ball out on time and throws with anticipation. Extremely tough and has taken some big shots, both in the pocket and scrambling, but never flinches. Highly competitive player, natural leader and draws raves from his coaches for his work ethic and ability to rally his teammates. Lean frame and needs to continue to fill out and add some good weight to handle the shots he’ll take in college but we like where his game is trending and he’s an exciting prospect to track."
