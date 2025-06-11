EXCLUSIVE: Giancarlo Cereghino Previews Bruins' Official Visit
The UCLA Bruins are set to host many players on an official visit soon, as they jump back into official visits after a great weekend of visitors. They just wrapped up a weekend that included Oscar Rios, Johnnie Jones (who committed), Vance Spafford, and many more talented prospects.
On June 13th, they will be hosting many players, including the top long snapper in the country, and three-star long-snapper Giancarlo Cereghino. Cereghino is a three-star long snapper from Campolindo High School in Moraga, California.
Cereghino will be one of six players visiting on June 13th, according to 247Sports, as they will also be joined by two visitors that start their visit on the 12th. With schools like California in the mix, the UCLA Bruins will have to turn up the heat. Cereghino caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI prior to his visit.
"I’m looking forward to connecting with coaches and hanging out around campus. I’m excited to see what the culture is like," Cereghino stated to UCLA Bruins On SI before his June 13th visit begins.
There are many coaches that the prospect is looking to speak with. He details who with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I'm looking forward to connecting with Coach Mac, Coach Goliver, and Coach Toler the most. They have been the most active in recruiting me, and I’m excited to hang out with them in person."\
This visit is quite important for the long-snapper who is deeply considering the Bruins in his recruitment. He explains why this visit is so important.
"This visit is important in my recruitment. It’s important because I will be able to experience more of what UCLA is all about!"
The talented recruit just got done with one of his official visits as he visited the California Golden Bears. With California and UCLA both being front-runners, the talented recruit is now looking towards his future, as he is hopeful he can make a college decision before his next and final high school football season begins.
"I hope to commit at the latest, before my senior season starts," Cereghino stated.
Cereghino left off on an important statement as he is days away from his official visit.
"The Bruins stand high on my list, and I look forward to my OV!
