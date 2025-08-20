When Does UCLA Commit Joshua Mensah Kickoff His Season?
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been able to land the commitment of many underrated players and prospects from all over the country. This includes one of the better players from the state of California.
One of the players that they landed is Joshua Mensah from Rancho Cucamonga High School in Fontana, California. Mensah is a star player at the cornerback position. Many different teams have done a great job in the 2026 class at the cornerback position, but landing the talented Rancho Cucamonga prospect.
The talented prospect is set to make his season debut later this month, as he kicks off his season on August 22nd. The season begins on Friday with that date, as he is set to start the season on the road, as he won't have his first home game until September 5th, which is his third game of the season.
He will be playing against Murrieta Valley High School before traveling to take on Orange Lutheran, which is going to be their toughest, or at least one of the toughest teams in the nation.
He recently caught up in the past with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his last season high school football season before making his trip out to UCLA to begin his college career.
"My preparation has been working as hard as possible to be as consistent as possible throughout the whole year," the UCLA Bruins commit stated when talking about his season preparation for this upcoming high school football season, which just happens to be his final high school football season before he can make his way to the UCLA Bruins campus.
He then would detail his personal goal for the season.
"Be the best in the baseline league," the Bruins commit stated when talking about his personal goals for this season.
He is hopeful that his team can accomplish his team goal, but what is his team goal? He went into detail to determine his goal for his team.
"Have a great season, win a league title, and CIF championship."
He would leave off with what would make this season a success for him and his team in his books.
"Being able to say that I left everything I had on the table, and being able to walk away from high school ball with no regrets."
