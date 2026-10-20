Reevaluating UCLA Football's Ceiling After Two Crucial Wins

UCLA is coming off two crucial wins: a road win over Oregon and a home win over a gritty Wisconsin team just outside the Top 25.

Our predictions at the beginning of the season were vastly different than where the Bruins sit now , and so I think it's time to reevaluate this team's ceiling moving forward.

Undefeated Season?

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) passes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think looking at UCLA's schedule moving forward, there is a real possibility this team finishes the season with an undefeated record.

Coming up next, they have a two-game home stretch against a struggling Michigan State team that will likely finish at the bottom of the Big Ten, and a Nevada team that's currently sitting at the bottom of the Mountain West.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the Wolf Pack, they'll head on the road to Minnesota, a team that has been very up and down this season, but could still be one of the toughest tests left on the Bruins' schedule.

Next, they'll play Illinois at home, a team that has struggled this season and hasn't been nearly as good as we've seen in the past. To finish it off, they'll take a trip to the Big House to play Michigan, and as we all know, Michigan has not looked like the Michigan of old and has struggled mightily this season. However, they still pose an interesting threat.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA will end the year off against a USC team that will likely be their toughest test of the season . Luckily, they get to play the Trojans at home. It looks like this rivalry matchup this season could shape up to be one of the best we've seen in recent memory.

College Football Playoff Potential

That said, if UCLA does finish the year undefeated, they'll be a shoo-in for the College Football Playoff as an at-large bid, regardless of the result in the Big Ten Championship.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Nolan Vils (92) after a 1-yard gain in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if they do lose one of the remaining games on their schedule, they'll very likely earn a seat in the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff. However, it gets dicey when you consider the scenario where they lose two of the remaining games on their schedule.

It's hard not to look ahead, but I have trouble imagining a scenario where UCLA loses more than two games the rest of the way. The Bruins' defense has gotten better each and every week and has looked dominant in the last three games. UCLA's offense under Ty Dieffenbach also looks like it has gained a spark and could potentially be revitalized moving forward.

The Bruins are very much in the mix for the College Football Playoff, but to get there, UCLA will need to take it one game at a time.