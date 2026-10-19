Two Key Stats Explain UCLA’s Gritty Win Over Wisconsin
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The Bruins improved to 6-0 following a gritty win over an underrated Wisconsin squad.
It was a tough win for the Bruins, but they were able to send Wisconsin home in the end. Ty Dieffenbach had a successful first outing as the starting quarterback, and UCLA's defense was able to put together its third elite performance in a row this season.
When looking at the box score following the game, there were two main factors that justified why UCLA won in Week 7.
Third-Down Conversions
The first of the two was the Bruins' ability to convert on third down, while not allowing Wisconsin to do the same.
Wisconsin was just 3-of-10 on third down, while UCLA converted 13-of-20. Of course, you'd like to see UCLA's offense not require so many third-down conversions, and you'd rather they be much more efficient on first and second down, but you'll take a win where you can get them.
In the low-scoring, defense-dominated contest, it was imperative that the Bruins had to get their defense off the field when it mattered. Keeping UCLA's offense on the field and not allowing the Badgers to gain any momentum throughout the game proved vital to UCLA's success.
This is the second straight week that the Bruins' defense has been effective on opponents' third downs. A week ago at Oregon, UCLA dominated in this area, showing that this is becoming a real strength for this defense.
Time of Possession
In that same vein, UCLA also dominated the time of possession. The Badgers only had the ball for 22 minutes and 58 seconds, as opposed to UCLA's 37 minutes and two seconds.
It had largely the same effect as the third-down conversions, where UCLA was able to keep its offense on the field and control this game for the majority of the matchup. UCLA's defense was suffocating all night long, and they were able to get off the field quickly on many of the Badgers' drives.
We likely won't see UCLA's run game stuffed to the same effect again this year, or at least we'd like to think so. So moving forward, both third-down conversions and time of possession will be key stats to watch for UCLA. Sustaining long drives on the ground and allowing the Bruins' defense to continue to be dominant looks like a recipe for success moving forward. Next up, the Bruins will take on Michigan State.
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.