Two Key Stats Explain UCLA’s Gritty Win Over Wisconsin

The Bruins improved to 6-0 following a gritty win over an underrated Wisconsin squad.

It was a tough win for the Bruins, but they were able to send Wisconsin home in the end. Ty Dieffenbach had a successful first outing as the starting quarterback, and UCLA's defense was able to put together its third elite performance in a row this season.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the box score following the game, there were two main factors that justified why UCLA won in Week 7.

Third-Down Conversions

The first of the two was the Bruins' ability to convert on third down, while not allowing Wisconsin to do the same.

Wisconsin was just 3-of-10 on third down, while UCLA converted 13-of-20. Of course, you'd like to see UCLA's offense not require so many third-down conversions, and you'd rather they be much more efficient on first and second down, but you'll take a win where you can get them.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) is sacked by UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor (20) and linebacker Jalen Woods (9) for a loss of yardage in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the low-scoring, defense-dominated contest, it was imperative that the Bruins had to get their defense off the field when it mattered. Keeping UCLA's offense on the field and not allowing the Badgers to gain any momentum throughout the game proved vital to UCLA's success.

This is the second straight week that the Bruins' defense has been effective on opponents' third downs. A week ago at Oregon, UCLA dominated in this area, showing that this is becoming a real strength for this defense.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time of Possession

In that same vein, UCLA also dominated the time of possession. The Badgers only had the ball for 22 minutes and 58 seconds, as opposed to UCLA's 37 minutes and two seconds.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It had largely the same effect as the third-down conversions, where UCLA was able to keep its offense on the field and control this game for the majority of the matchup. UCLA's defense was suffocating all night long, and they were able to get off the field quickly on many of the Badgers' drives.

We likely won't see UCLA's run game stuffed to the same effect again this year, or at least we'd like to think so. So moving forward, both third-down conversions and time of possession will be key stats to watch for UCLA. Sustaining long drives on the ground and allowing the Bruins' defense to continue to be dominant looks like a recipe for success moving forward. Next up, the Bruins will take on Michigan State.