Potential Concerns UCLA Football's Win Over Wisconsin Revealed

There were a lot of positives that came out of UCLA's win at home against Wisconsin in Week 7. However, there are also many things that were brought to light that UCLA may need to work on moving forward if they want to keep their perfect season intact as they head deeper into conference play.

Containing Dual-Threat Quarterbacks

One of the main concerns from the win against Wisconsin was the Bruins' inability at times to corral quarterback Colton Joseph when he decided to tuck it and scramble.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) sets to pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has not seen a true dual-threat quarterback this season, and in their first test against one in Joseph, at times it looked like he got the better of the Bruins' defense. Joseph ended the night with more rushing yards than passing yards, rushing for 71 yards on 18 carries and also finding the end zone for Wisconsin’s lone score.

There were multiple times when Joseph's legs extended drives for the Badgers as he picked up crucial first downs. While there aren't many, if any, true dual-threat quarterbacks left on the Bruins' schedule this season, it could be something to keep in mind as they have their sights set on postseason games.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only player left on UCLA's current schedule who could pose the same kind of threat is Jayden Maiava, although he isn't your typical dual-threat quarterback, but rather a backfield creator who can extend plays with his legs when needed.

Too Many Penalties

It was a tough, physical game against Wisconsin, and with that came plenty of yellow flags. Both teams were penalized pretty heavily in the matchup, with 18 total penalties, and eight of those were against the Bruins.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Within those eight penalties, UCLA gave up 78 yards, a mark that must come down in future games if the Bruins want a chance to keep their win streak alive. Avoidable mistakes that result in penalties can kill momentum for a team, and that's exactly the type of play that has gotten UCLA this far. UCLA has ridden waves of momentum all season long, and it's been a major influence on why they've had the success we've seen.

UCLA played physically and aggressively all night long, both good qualities that fans love to see out of their team, especially their defense. However, as the stakes get higher , UCLA must play smarter to achieve the goals they seem to have set out for.