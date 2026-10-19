How UCLA Identity Looked Different in Win Over Wisconsin

UCLA kept its winning record alive at home following an impressive physical win over Wisconsin on Saturday night.

This team looked very different from what we’ve seen in weeks prior, as their run game was completely shut down and the passing game was what kept this offense alive. There was real concern that this team was becoming one-dimensional, but what we saw Saturday night against Wisconsin may have been enough to eliminate those concerns.

UCLA’s Run Game Was Shut Down

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) scores a touchdown in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week in and week out to start the season, Wayne Knight and the UCLA running game were among the best in the business.

While they're still an elite unit and will continue to be great as the year goes on, Wisconsin's defense had its way. UCLA's ground attack was completely stifled against Wisconsin's physical defense, and it was obvious they made an effort heading into this matchup to stop the run.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight has been the best running back on the team, no doubt, but came in fourth in terms of total rushing yards on UCLA’s sideline against Wisconsin with just 23 on the night. His average yards per carry was a new low of 1.8, highlighting just how effective this Badgers defense was against the Bruins.

UCLA Recorded No Takeaways Against Wisconsin

Another uncharacteristic thing for this Bruins defense was the lack of takeaways they had against Wisconsin. It's clear what the Badgers' priorities were for this game, and it seems like they succeeded in both areas, yet still suffered a loss on the road.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's very relieving to hear for Bruins fans, as this team was looking increasingly one-dimensional on both sides of the ball. Prior to Wisconsin, there had been concerns that UCLA's offense could only win when the run game was strong, and UCLA's defense could only win when they took the ball away. As we saw in Week 7, neither happened, yet the Bruins are still 6-0.

How UCLA Was Still Able To Win

Despite not winning the turnover battle, UCLA's defense still had one of its strongest games of the season. Wisconsin only accounted for 214 total yards, with just 66 through the air. This Bruins defense continues to get better as the season goes on and is a real strength for this team heading deeper into conference play.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) leaves the field following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the offensive side of the ball, Ty Dieffenbach and UCLA's passing game rose to the occasion and looked sharp for most of the night against the Badgers. Much like the defense, it will continue to get better as the season goes on, so buy your stock now.