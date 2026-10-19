How UCLA Identity Looked Different in Win Over Wisconsin
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UCLA kept its winning record alive at home following an impressive physical win over Wisconsin on Saturday night.
This team looked very different from what we’ve seen in weeks prior, as their run game was completely shut down and the passing game was what kept this offense alive. There was real concern that this team was becoming one-dimensional, but what we saw Saturday night against Wisconsin may have been enough to eliminate those concerns.
UCLA’s Run Game Was Shut Down
Week in and week out to start the season, Wayne Knight and the UCLA running game were among the best in the business.
While they're still an elite unit and will continue to be great as the year goes on, Wisconsin's defense had its way. UCLA's ground attack was completely stifled against Wisconsin's physical defense, and it was obvious they made an effort heading into this matchup to stop the run.
Wayne Knight has been the best running back on the team, no doubt, but came in fourth in terms of total rushing yards on UCLA’s sideline against Wisconsin with just 23 on the night. His average yards per carry was a new low of 1.8, highlighting just how effective this Badgers defense was against the Bruins.
UCLA Recorded No Takeaways Against Wisconsin
Another uncharacteristic thing for this Bruins defense was the lack of takeaways they had against Wisconsin. It's clear what the Badgers' priorities were for this game, and it seems like they succeeded in both areas, yet still suffered a loss on the road.
That's very relieving to hear for Bruins fans, as this team was looking increasingly one-dimensional on both sides of the ball. Prior to Wisconsin, there had been concerns that UCLA's offense could only win when the run game was strong, and UCLA's defense could only win when they took the ball away. As we saw in Week 7, neither happened, yet the Bruins are still 6-0.
How UCLA Was Still Able To Win
Despite not winning the turnover battle, UCLA's defense still had one of its strongest games of the season. Wisconsin only accounted for 214 total yards, with just 66 through the air. This Bruins defense continues to get better as the season goes on and is a real strength for this team heading deeper into conference play.
On the offensive side of the ball, Ty Dieffenbach and UCLA's passing game rose to the occasion and looked sharp for most of the night against the Badgers. Much like the defense, it will continue to get better as the season goes on, so buy your stock now.
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.