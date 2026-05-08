UCLA's Regret Grows After Latest NBA Draft Projections
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Everyday, the UCLA Bruins probably wish they never let Aday Mara go.
The 7-foot-3 big man is currently known for a dominant season with the Michigan Wolverines, during which he averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, swatted 2.6 blocks per game, and was a big part of Michigan's National Championship squad. However, prior to Michigan, Mara was in UCLA’s grasp for two seasons.
In those two seasons, Mara never got the opportunity he likely deserved, averaging just 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in nine minutes per outing as a freshman, and 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds — with 1.6 blocks per night — as a sophomore, albeit in just 13 minutes per game.
Mara Opted To Leave UCLA
While heavily underutilized by head coach Mick Cronin, the frustration clearly mounted enough for Mara to consider entering the transfer portal. Since departing UCLA, the Bruins have probably regretted their decision with each passing day, as Mara has developed from a project backup big man into a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Obviously, at the time, no one knew what Mara would become, but losing a future lottery pick after hardly utilizing him on the floor has to sting for the Bruins.
His size and ability to block the rim at an exceptional rate have made him an interesting player for NBA teams picking in the lottery this summer. His showing in the NCAA Tournament also helped boost his stock tremendously, as he averaged 14.7 points on 64 percent shooting, with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in the postseason.
There is a case to be made that Mara was Michigan’s best player throughout the tournament, making it sting that much more for a UCLA team whose season ended in the second round of the Big Dance following an inconsistent season.
Ahead of this summer’s draft, CBS’s Cameron Salerno projects that Mara will be chosen with the 9th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Salerno’s Projection
“Mara has been a serious draft riser since the NCAA Tournament,” Salerno said. “Mara was as good a rim protector as anyone in college basketball and is also very efficient on the offensive end. Of his 305 shot attempts, 213 were at the rim. He converted 76.8% of his attempts at the rim, which is very impressive. His passing as a 7-foot-3 big man also stands out.”
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.