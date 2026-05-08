UCLA's Regret Grows After Latest NBA Draft Projections

Everyday, the UCLA Bruins probably wish they never let Aday Mara go.

The 7-foot-3 big man is currently known for a dominant season with the Michigan Wolverines, during which he averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, swatted 2.6 blocks per game, and was a big part of Michigan's National Championship squad. However, prior to Michigan, Mara was in UCLA’s grasp for two seasons.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) guard Elliot Cadeau (3) guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) and center Aday Mara (15) lock arms during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In those two seasons, Mara never got the opportunity he likely deserved, averaging just 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in nine minutes per outing as a freshman, and 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds — with 1.6 blocks per night — as a sophomore, albeit in just 13 minutes per game.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Mara Opted To Leave UCLA

While heavily underutilized by head coach Mick Cronin, the frustration clearly mounted enough for Mara to consider entering the transfer portal. Since departing UCLA, the Bruins have probably regretted their decision with each passing day, as Mara has developed from a project backup big man into a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Obviously, at the time, no one knew what Mara would become, but losing a future lottery pick after hardly utilizing him on the floor has to sting for the Bruins.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins center Aday Mara (15) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

His size and ability to block the rim at an exceptional rate have made him an interesting player for NBA teams picking in the lottery this summer. His showing in the NCAA Tournament also helped boost his stock tremendously, as he averaged 14.7 points on 64 percent shooting, with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in the postseason.

There is a case to be made that Mara was Michigan’s best player throughout the tournament, making it sting that much more for a UCLA team whose season ended in the second round of the Big Dance following an inconsistent season.

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) tips the shot of UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahead of this summer’s draft, CBS’s Cameron Salerno projects that Mara will be chosen with the 9th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Salerno’s Projection

“Mara has been a serious draft riser since the NCAA Tournament,” Salerno said. “Mara was as good a rim protector as anyone in college basketball and is also very efficient on the offensive end. Of his 305 shot attempts, 213 were at the rim. He converted 76.8% of his attempts at the rim, which is very impressive. His passing as a 7-foot-3 big man also stands out.”