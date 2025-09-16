Where UCLA's Remaining Strength of Schedule Ranks in FBS
If relieving DeShaun Foster of his duties just three weeks into the season was any indication of just how grim UCLA's football outlook is, just take a look at its schedule.
After losing a devastating 35-10 Friday night clash to the Mountain West's New Mexico Lobos, the Bruins are on a bye week and preparing to open up conference play on the road against Northwestern.
The New Mexico game was crucial. Not just because UCLA needed its first win of the season, but because it was the last game the Bruins were going to enter as favorites. Finishing the season 0-12 is growing more realistic by the day, and ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) agrees.
ESPN's FPI has the Bruins' remaining strength of schedule ranked 12th in the nation. UCLA still has games against four ranked opponents -- Ohio State (1), Penn State (2), Indiana (19) and USC (25).
The only Big Ten teams whose schedule is ranked higher than UCLA's are those of Wisconsin (8) and Iowa (9). If FPI's rating system is any indication of the Bruins' rest of the year, it's not looking good at all.
Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 3 UCLA Performance
Nico Iamaleava notably struggled for the third consecutive week, missing open receivers all night and finishing with 217 passing yards on 22-for-34 throwing. He tossed in a touchdown to Titus Mokaio-Atimalala in the second quarter, but couldn't get anything going the rest of the game. He also scrambled six times for 33 yards.
For the second-straight game, though, Iamaleava threw a pass down the middle that was tipped up by an opposing linebacker and intercepted by a New Mexico defensive back, effectively sealing the game and leading to another Lobos touchdown.
The Bruins' star quarterback just hasn't gotten his footing right through three games. He's thrown for 608 yards, completing 62 of his 97 passes (63.9%) for three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 50.7 ESPN QBR on the season, which ranks 77th among all FBS quarterbacks,
I'd argue that Iamaleava has shown more promise on the ground through UCLA's three losses than he has through the air, but that's just because he's been among the most pressured quarterbacks in college football. He's scrambled for 139 yards on 30 attempts and one touchdown. He's been sacked 6 times.
His Week 3 performance was a considerable downgrade from Week 2 against UNLV. There's an argument that it was worse than his Week 1 blunder against Utah, especially because New Mexico is levels below the Utes.
With all that in consideration, we give Nico Iamaleava's Week 3 performance against the Lobos a 'D+' grade.
