UCLA Strength of Schedule Skyrockets in CFB Ranks

Following a loss to Northwestern, the Bruins' season outlook is even darker.

Connor Moreno

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA;UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) and defensive back Robert Stafford III (3) defends Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Saturday was perhaps the last shot the UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) had at notching a win on the season. Instead, the glaring struggles that preceded them for four weeks continued in a 17-14 loss to Northwestern.

Going into their Week 5 matchup against the Wildcats, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule ranked 11th in all of college football, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Northwestern came into the season as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

This explains why, with Northwestern off the schedule and the Bruins dropping the game, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule only got stronger. In ESPN's updated FPI, the Bruins' remaining schedule ranks No. 8 in college football.

The Bruins have to look forward to one of the toughest remaining Big Ten schedules in the conference, second only to Wisconsin, which is ranked third.

UCLA has three opponents in AP's latest Top 25, starting with No. 7 Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

UCLA's Remaining Top 25 Opponents

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) hands off to running back Bo Jackson (25) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. Ohio State won 24-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top team in the nation remains undefeated after Ohio State took down Washington, 24-6, to open up its Big Ten conference play. The Buckeyes are showing no sign of slowing down, matching up against Minnesota this week before taking on No. 22 Illinois afterwards.

7. Penn State Nittany Lions (Down 4)

The Nittany Lions were outmatched against their first ranked opponent, dropping 30-24 in overtime to the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks. The loss pushed Penn State down from No. 3 in the nation to No. 7. Nonetheless, the Bruins will still have their hands full in the Rose Bowl.

8. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 3)

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Indiana Hoosiers keep rising as one of the nation's best teams, narrowly defeating Iowa and rising from No. 11 to No. 8 in the country. The Bruins now have three remaining opponents in the top 10 of AP's updated Top 25 college football polls.

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.