UCLA Strength of Schedule Skyrockets in CFB Ranks
Saturday was perhaps the last shot the UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) had at notching a win on the season. Instead, the glaring struggles that preceded them for four weeks continued in a 17-14 loss to Northwestern.
Going into their Week 5 matchup against the Wildcats, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule ranked 11th in all of college football, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Northwestern came into the season as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.
This explains why, with Northwestern off the schedule and the Bruins dropping the game, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule only got stronger. In ESPN's updated FPI, the Bruins' remaining schedule ranks No. 8 in college football.
The Bruins have to look forward to one of the toughest remaining Big Ten schedules in the conference, second only to Wisconsin, which is ranked third.
UCLA has three opponents in AP's latest Top 25, starting with No. 7 Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
UCLA's Remaining Top 25 Opponents
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
The top team in the nation remains undefeated after Ohio State took down Washington, 24-6, to open up its Big Ten conference play. The Buckeyes are showing no sign of slowing down, matching up against Minnesota this week before taking on No. 22 Illinois afterwards.
7. Penn State Nittany Lions (Down 4)
The Nittany Lions were outmatched against their first ranked opponent, dropping 30-24 in overtime to the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks. The loss pushed Penn State down from No. 3 in the nation to No. 7. Nonetheless, the Bruins will still have their hands full in the Rose Bowl.
8. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 3)
The Indiana Hoosiers keep rising as one of the nation's best teams, narrowly defeating Iowa and rising from No. 11 to No. 8 in the country. The Bruins now have three remaining opponents in the top 10 of AP's updated Top 25 college football polls.
