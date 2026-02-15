3 Observations Following UCLA's Setback in Ann Arbor

UCLA played a horrible game against Michigan, and in turn has ruined the Bruins mental moving forward.

On paper, the Bruins were a 15.5-point underdog. While not the nicest odds , at the time it seemed a bit high, especially given how well the Bruins have played recently. However, this notion would be put to bed, as the Bruins would lose by 30 points.

UCLA's Issues are Not Going Away

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Bruins' issues were on full display against Michigan. For example, the Bruins have struggled to play a complete 40 minutes of basketball this season. Against Michigan, the Bruins would score just 18 points in the second half of play. No matter what, an 18-point half will not win you the game.

UCLA's defense in transition also was attacked heavily. This was largely due to UCLA's 13 turnovers, that allowed the Michigan to score 14 points, mostly off fast-breaks. UCLA's paint defense was also pushed to its limit, as they allowed 42 Michigan points in the paint.

Donovan Dent's Playstyle is Not Sustainable

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In Donovan Dent's last six games, he is averaging 17.5 points per game. While by itself it is impressive, until you realize 21.9% of his scoring has come from the line. Against Michigan, he went 5-12 on his way to 10 points. Without the whistle on his side, his scoring output fell flat.

Dent is known for his highlight plays in the paint, until he simply cannot hit shots. 5-12 is not a bad game per se, but just 10 points is. Especially taking into account Dent's impact on the team as a whole. His driving into the paint is not helping UCLA right now.

Booker Could Finish Season on the Bench

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr. (5) shoots over UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This game proved that Xavier Booker might be better off on the bench. He scored five points while shooting a rough 2-7 from the field and 1-6 from three. With Skyy Clark back in the lineup, Mick Cronin could utilize a three-guard look that was prevalent before Clark's injury.

Overall, this season has simply not panned out the way Booker had hoped. He has been the soft spot on UCLA's defense all season, and has not been able to excel at anything a 6'11 forward should. His rebounding has been inconsistent, which has caused UCLA to struggle this season.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It is clear that UCLA is not ready for an NCAA Tournament run following this ugly loss. Looking ahead, the Bruins will have to face No. 10 Michigan State, a team that could put up a similar score if UCLA is unable to turn things around.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .