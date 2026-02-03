UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: UCLA Needs Skyy Clark Back Now

It was clear that UCLA was at a massive disadvantge against the Hoosier on Saturday.

In today's episode, we will discuss the fallout of UCLA's loss against Indiana and why the solution is closer than it seems. Skyy Clark has missed the last eight games due to a hamstring injury. While UCLA has been able to hold its own, it was clear vs Indiana that Clark needs to come back now.

Watch Today's Epidsode Below

When reviewing the teams in quadrant 1, it is clear that UCLA has a massive disadvantage. While UCLA has been able to hide this issue for a while, it seems unignorable now. This issue being depth. Without Clark, the Bruins really have no one else to step up.

Eric Freeny was supposed to be that guy for UCLA with Clark going down. While his impact was never groundbreaking. The lack of it has caused UCLA significant problems. Donovan Dent and Trent Perry have had to play 35-plus minutes, which has caused issues in itself.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

With Freeny not playing significant minutes, the Bruins' guards are gassed. This is not sustainable. In overtime vs Indiana, the Hoosiers had three players foul out. With this being the case the Bruin should have been able to completely take over and win in overtime. However, this was not the case.

The fact that Indiana was able to win the game with three impact players out, ultimately reflects how bad of a state UCLA is in. While 3-1 in their last four might say otherwise, it is clear the product on the court is not sustainable.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With Skyy Clark back in rotation, the problem gets fixed for now. Trent Perry will be able to come off the bench, allowing Dent and Clark to play normal minutes. The Bruins have a very rocky schedule coming up, so fresh legs on UCLA's guard will be needed indefinitely.

Clark coming back does not necessarily fix all of UCLA's problem per se. But adding their second-best scorer back in the line definitely does not make things worse. UCLA needs a consistent shooter, or its season could be over before it faces off against Illinois .

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The bottom line for UCLA is that they need to have consistency across the board. Mentioned earlier, UCLA's guards have performed well. However, they have also proven to be very inconsistent. This ultimaltey boils down to fatigue. Something that will only get worse the longer Clark is out.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .