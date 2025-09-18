Report: Malloe 'Blamed Himself' Amid Departing From UCLA
More details are coming out regarding UCLA and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe mutually agreeing to part ways.
Ben Bolch, UCLA reporter for the LA Times, reported Wednesday that Malloe blamed himself for the Bruins' overall shortcomings this season, and even lobbied for him to be fired before DeShaun Foster.
Bolch said on X (formerly Twitter), "Have been told by a person close to the UCLA coaching staff that Ikaika Malloe couldn't get past blaming himself, even suggesting that he be fired instead of DeShaun Foster, so it was thought that it would be best if he took time to regroup and focus on himself."
Malloe's departure comes just three days after Foster was fired. The Bruins are 0-3 on the season and will be led by Tim Skipper, Foster's former special assistant.
Skipper was Fresno State's interim head coach last season. He led the Bulldogs to a 7-7 record, which included a win in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl against New Mexico State.
UCLA Parts Ways With Malloe
UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper revealed Wednesday that the program and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe mutually parted ways.
This comes just three days after DeShaun Foster was relieved of his duties following an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, UCLA's defense ranks 126th in efficiency among all 136 FBS teams, putting up an efficiency rating of 21.0. out of 100.
"Coach Malloe and the university has agreed to mutually part ways,” Skipper said during Wednesday's media availability. “I want to personally thank him for all he’s done, especially with me, having conversations and things like that and everything he’s done for this university. Just want to personally make sure I do that and get that handled. Great man right there.”
Skipper, who was Foster's special assistant to the head coach before being promoted to interim, said the defensive play-calling will be collaborative moving forward.
