UCLA Reserve RB Making Noise This Spring
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A depth running back piece is making waves for the UCLA Bruins throughout the spring so far, and it’s catching the attention of head coach Bob Chesney.
Troy Leigber — a redshirt sophomore this spring — has been impressive so far in the early going. Leigber is now entering his fourth season with the Bruins. In the other three, he was used largely on special teams, appearing in just 13 games since 2023. As a running back, he has accumulated just 5 carries for 33 yards in his career.
Now coming back for a fourth round with the Bruins, Leigber will look to earn some snaps at his natural position. His ability to create havoc on special teams has impressed the Bruins’ brass enough to keep him around, and even though he’ll have to compete with some serious talent in the backfield, Leigber will look to stand out amongst the rest.
Leigber Part of Talented RB Room
Despite the crowded running back room, Leigber has been having an impact in the spring under a new head coach. Chesney was brought in last December to take over the program as DeShaun Foster was fired. Although Chesney is bringing in several high-impact transfers — including running back Wayne Knight — he has opted to keep Leigber, giving him a chance to earn some playing time.
Chesney was asked about Leigber’s development so far this spring, and the type of impression he has made on him in the short time that the two have gotten to know each other.
Chesney’s Thoughts
“I just think he’s a physical presence,” Chesney said. “When you look at him, he's so committed. I look out the window a lot, and he's out here on his own, hitting pop-ups and all these other things that he needs to do for ball security, for getting his pad level down, keeping his eyes up. Those are all things that I think he's doing a really nice job of. Then, he's very good in the pass protection game, and he catches the ball in the backfield. He's everything you want, as well as a pretty physical presence.”
Leigber will keep pushing to show the coaching staff that he is worthy of an enhanced role in the offense later this fall. The path to added snaps won’t be an easy one, but Leigber has shown he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the Bruins out, which could help him down the road this season.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.