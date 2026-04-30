UCLA Reserve RB Making Noise This Spring

A depth running back piece is making waves for the UCLA Bruins throughout the spring so far, and it’s catching the attention of head coach Bob Chesney.

Troy Leigber — a redshirt sophomore this spring — has been impressive so far in the early going. Leigber is now entering his fourth season with the Bruins . In the other three, he was used largely on special teams, appearing in just 13 games since 2023. As a running back, he has accumulated just 5 carries for 33 yards in his career.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now coming back for a fourth round with the Bruins, Leigber will look to earn some snaps at his natural position. His ability to create havoc on special teams has impressed the Bruins’ brass enough to keep him around, and even though he’ll have to compete with some serious talent in the backfield, Leigber will look to stand out amongst the rest.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Leigber Part of Talented RB Room

Despite the crowded running back room, Leigber has been having an impact in the spring under a new head coach. Chesney was brought in last December to take over the program as DeShaun Foster was fired. Although Chesney is bringing in several high-impact transfers — including running back Wayne Knight — he has opted to keep Leigber, giving him a chance to earn some playing time.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Chesney was asked about Leigber’s development so far this spring, and the type of impression he has made on him in the short time that the two have gotten to know each other.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Chesney’s Thoughts

“I just think he’s a physical presence,” Chesney said. “When you look at him, he's so committed. I look out the window a lot, and he's out here on his own, hitting pop-ups and all these other things that he needs to do for ball security, for getting his pad level down, keeping his eyes up. Those are all things that I think he's doing a really nice job of. Then, he's very good in the pass protection game, and he catches the ball in the backfield. He's everything you want, as well as a pretty physical presence.”

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Leigber will keep pushing to show the coaching staff that he is worthy of an enhanced role in the offense later this fall. The path to added snaps won’t be an easy one, but Leigber has shown he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the Bruins out, which could help him down the road this season.