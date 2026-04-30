One UCLA Transfer Who Will Help Ease NFL Draft Losses — and One Who Won't

Even though UCLA did not hear any of its players’ names called on draft night, there were still plenty of departures the Bruins had to account for.

UCLA lost some key contributors, including Jalen Berger, Garrett DiGiorgio , and Gary Smith. Each played a fundamental role in UCLA's success last season. Even with a strong transfer haul, one addition stands out above the rest.

Most Impact-Wayne Knight | RB, James Madison

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

That player is Wayne Knight . It is important to remember that Berger led UCLA in rushing last season with 364 yards on a 4.5 average. When you compare that to Knight’s 1,373-yard season, it becomes clear UCLA addressed that gap in a major way.

Coming from the James Madison system, Knight is expected to be the focal point of UCLA’s offense. Berger had flashes but never found consistent production over a full stretch. That should not be an issue for Knight, given his workload and success last season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Knight has the potential to elevate UCLA’s offense immediately and could realistically swing a few games in their favor. Because of that, he does not just replace production—he raises the ceiling for the entire unit. This is a big-time transfer.

Least Impact- JD Rayner | IOL, James Madison

DiGiorgio was one of UCLA’s biggest losses. A starter since 2022, he played multiple positions along the offensive line, making him extremely valuable. The good news is UCLA made that position a priority this offseason, even if it creates some competition on the depth chart.

One addition is JD Rayner. While this is not a knock on him, his age and experience suggest he may not be an immediate-impact starter. UCLA has several more proven options ahead of him for now. Even so, Rayner has been seen taking first-team reps, which could change that narrative.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) walks off the field USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (far left) and bench celebrates in the closing minute at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

That said, his familiarity with the James Madison system could position him well going forward. With time, he could develop into a starter, but for now, there is a line of more experienced players competing for those reps. However, Rayner's familiarity could fast-track his spot on the depth chart sooner or later.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has done enough to begin building a new era under Bob Chesney . While the draft losses were not overwhelming, the departures still mattered — and so far, it looks like the Bruins have done a solid job addressing them.