One UCLA Transfer Who Will Help Ease NFL Draft Losses — and One Who Won't
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Even though UCLA did not hear any of its players’ names called on draft night, there were still plenty of departures the Bruins had to account for.
UCLA lost some key contributors, including Jalen Berger, Garrett DiGiorgio, and Gary Smith. Each played a fundamental role in UCLA's success last season. Even with a strong transfer haul, one addition stands out above the rest.
Most Impact-Wayne Knight | RB, James Madison
That player is Wayne Knight. It is important to remember that Berger led UCLA in rushing last season with 364 yards on a 4.5 average. When you compare that to Knight’s 1,373-yard season, it becomes clear UCLA addressed that gap in a major way.
Coming from the James Madison system, Knight is expected to be the focal point of UCLA’s offense. Berger had flashes but never found consistent production over a full stretch. That should not be an issue for Knight, given his workload and success last season.
Knight has the potential to elevate UCLA’s offense immediately and could realistically swing a few games in their favor. Because of that, he does not just replace production—he raises the ceiling for the entire unit. This is a big-time transfer.
Least Impact- JD Rayner | IOL, James Madison
DiGiorgio was one of UCLA’s biggest losses. A starter since 2022, he played multiple positions along the offensive line, making him extremely valuable. The good news is UCLA made that position a priority this offseason, even if it creates some competition on the depth chart.
One addition is JD Rayner. While this is not a knock on him, his age and experience suggest he may not be an immediate-impact starter. UCLA has several more proven options ahead of him for now. Even so, Rayner has been seen taking first-team reps, which could change that narrative.
That said, his familiarity with the James Madison system could position him well going forward. With time, he could develop into a starter, but for now, there is a line of more experienced players competing for those reps. However, Rayner's familiarity could fast-track his spot on the depth chart sooner or later.
The bottom line is that UCLA has done enough to begin building a new era under Bob Chesney. While the draft losses were not overwhelming, the departures still mattered — and so far, it looks like the Bruins have done a solid job addressing them.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.