Bruins’ Offense Faces Big Question: Who Becomes the Go-To Guy?
UCLA football enters the 2025 season with plenty of questions but also a lot of potential. After an offseason of new players and welcoming new offensive coordinator Tino Sinceri, fans are hoping these are steps towards a successful season. The big question is: which receiver will step up and become the reliable weapon for UCLA?
Rico Flores Jr. had star potential in 2024 with a 100-yard opener against Hawaii, but he was injured, which kept him off the field. Flores Jr. is expected to miss the beginning of the 2025 season, leaving UCLA uncertain about his role. That puts pressure on other receivers to carry the load.
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is a name to watch this season. The senior wideout has been in the program for years and brings a steady veteran presence to the receiving corps. While injuries have limited his consistency in the past, whenever he has been on the field, he has shown the ability to move the chains and make the tough catches in traffic.
UCLA also brought in transfers like Mikey Matthews from Cal, who already has a strong relationship with the new receivers coach. Matthews could earn early trust as both a slot option and punt returner. Beyond that, other transfers and first-year students may get opportunities, but none are guaranteed difference-makers yet.
One of the most pressing challenges for UCLA is the void left by J. Michael Sturdivant in the deep three role. The Bruins lack a clear vertical receiver. This conveys the necessity for Sinceri’s play-calling if UCLA is to stretch the field and maintain a competitive edge effectively.
Next Step: Aggression on Offense
DeShaun Foster, the head coach, is also under pressure to develop as a game manager. The Bruins played conservatively and kept inferior opponents close in terms of score in 2024, even though they managed to survive several close games. Foster needs to have more assertiveness if UCLA hopes to go from barely winning to outperforming rivals.
That means trusting his quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, and the offensive line in key moments. In fourth-and-short situations, Foster should lean on his playmakers instead of settling for punts or questionable field goals. The Bruins have the size and talent to convert, and aggressive decisions could turn one-score wins into statement victories.
If UCLA combines Sinceri’s fresh offensive ideas with Foster’s willingness to take risks, the Bruins could surprise the Big Ten. With a receiver stepping up, this team has the chance to turn heads in 2025.