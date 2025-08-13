This UCLA Freshman Is the Best Bruin… on the Microphone?
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster brought his program to camp in Costa Mesa, and away from Westwood, with the sole purpose of bringing everyone closer together. With that comes bonding exercises, like karaoke, which revealed a hidden talent for a UCLA freshman.
During the first week of camp, Foster wouldn't reveal the activities he planned for the program just yet. But, during Saturday's media availability, he acquiesced.
"We had a beach day, we did karaoke, kind of," Foster said. "But it's mostly daily. So it's, 'just don't take your meals out of the room, stay in there, there's no to-go boxes. Sit down and eat with somebody, eat with your teammates.' So, it's mostly just the real moments. The other stuff is just fun activities. You really get to know people when you're breaking bread with them, and just sitting down and actually hearing their story."
Still, the fun activities reveal a lot about players, and Foster admitted who had the best voice in karaoke.
"Best pipes on the team... I would probably say Robert James," he said of the freshman defensive lineman.
Not only does this reveal that James has some nice pipes, but that he's still in good spirits amid some disappointing news.
James III Out For Season
Foster confirmed that James will miss the entire upcoming season with an undisclosed injury. The freshman was seen using a scooter to get around in camp.
"He's going to be out, he'll be out this year unfortunately," Foster said in.
James came in from the class of 2025 as a three-star and is a promising prospect for UCLA. His injury, though unfortunate, may not be too costly, as the Bruins' depth on the defensive line may have forced the freshman to redshirt this season anyways.
Greg Biggins, 247Sports national recruiting analyst, evaluated James as a prospect in 2024. Here's what he had to say:
"James is a prototype defensive tackle with a rock solid 6-3, 265 pound frame. He’s a big weight room guy and one of the strongest players out West. He can handle double teams, stand his ground and still get a push up the field. He’s strong at the point of attack and can rag doll opposing offensive linemen. He’s a finisher and shows knock back ability at the point of attack. For a big man, he shows good lateral mobility and athleticism and can make plays outside the tackle box. He’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and should be an impact player at the college level."
