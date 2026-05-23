Roch Cholowsky's Case For No.1 Overall MLB Draft Pick Remains Strong

UCLA junior shortstop Roch Cholowsky has had an illustrious college baseball career. He's won countless awards, including multiple Player of the Year and All-America honors.

He has a chance to add to that as the No.1 Bruins progress through the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament throughout the postseason, inevitably helping his case to officially become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft later this summer. Cholowsky has been considered the favorite to land at that spot since before the 2026 season began. As the season draws to a close, is it still his to lose?

Cholowsky's Year



Back-to-back B1G Player of the Year 🙂‍↔️



Roch Cholowsky continues to dominate for @UCLABaseball 👏 pic.twitter.com/pgJTZQtC8w — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 19, 2026

Cholowsky had yet another tremendous campaign as a junior for the Bruins, leading the team in home runs (21), extra base hits, runs scored,on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases. He was also second in RBIs (59) and third in batting average (.330) while playing possibly the most important position in the infield.

However, his fielding percentage did take a slight dip. Still, he's a semifinalist for the coveted Golden Spikes Award as the best player in college baseball for the second straight season, and he's won back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year Awards despite the immense pressure and expectations that he had to face coming into the season.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play as Murray State Racers left fielder Dan Tauken (37) is out at second base during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With all that considered, he was up to the task. Even though some numbers dropped, Cholowsky still put up one of the best seasons in the country.



The Competition



Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

MLB.com notes four players as potential No. 1 overall picks in the 2026 MLB Draft: Cholowsky, Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey, and high school shortstops Brady Emerson (TX) and Jacob Lombard (FL) -- with Cholowsky and Emerson further cementing themselves ahead of the others.



The latest mock drafts still have Cholowsky as the favorite, and the reason is simple. He hasn't done anything that warrants a demerit in his stock. He also has better experience than the rest of the bunch.



Just under 2 months until the #MLBDraft, and Roch Cholowsky tops @MLBPipeline's newest mock 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y8TQuhkXuV — MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2026

As a fellow current college baseball player, Lackey has the most comparable experience, facing some of the best players in the country at a level above the prep schools. However, where Cholowsky has an established track record of big seasons, Lackey only has one big season.

It was still impressive and will push him off the board early, but it's not the same standard as Roch Cholowsky. The other two options simply haven't faced the same competition. Yes, they have impressive numbers and have played among the best players in the world at their age, but there's something to be said about unsustained success against the best, and Cholowsky still holds the advantage in that regard while having a chance to adjust to some degree of adult life.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) bunts in a run against the Murray State Racers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Although plenty of high school shortstops have been selected No. 1 overall historically, it can't be ruled out.

The Verdict



Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) signals after a strike call against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

There's plenty of competition at the top of the MLB Draft, but Roch Cholowsky remains the top prospect. There's rarely such a clear-cut college player at the top of the draft, and he has simply had too successful a career at every level to be passed over.

Also, his biggest competitors either don't have the same experience or play a much more limited position. Shortstops are more frequently drafted at the No. 1 spot than catchers. Fifteen shortstops have been taken No. 1 overall in the draft's history, while only six catchers have had the honor.

UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky, left, scores a run on a wild pitch by Oregon pitcher Collin Clarke during the 4th inning at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2001, Joe Mauer snapped a 26-year drought when he was selected by the Minnesota Twins, and Henry Davis (Pirates) and Adley Rutschman (Orioles) are the only two in the last 25 years. Roch Cholowsky is one of the most accomplished college baseball players in recent memory, and now it's up to the MLB to not overthink things.

He's going to help a team (the Chicago White Sox have the No. 1 pick) sooner rather than later, and that has to be an argument in his favor.