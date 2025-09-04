What Drew Rodrick Pleasant to UCLA?
Oregon transfer defensive back Rodrick Pleasant brings more than just dynamic speed to the UCLA Bruins. He brings familiarity and brotherhood.
"What went into my decision? Just being back home," Pleasant said during Wednesday's media availability. "Being able to play at home and, obviously, playing with a bunch of my friends that are on this team. It's like a dream come true. Being back home playing at UCLA is amazing."
Pleasant was recruited by the Bruins out of high school, ahead of Foster's tenure at the helm, before opting for Eugene. But Pleasant cited how much different the Bruins are under Foster as a factor in his decision to come back home.
"It's a lot different, actually," he said. "I enjoyed UCLA, but with Coach Foster at the head, it seems like real family. The guys love him, we love him. It's just a brotherhood. That's the big thing that I really tapped into and I've been enjoying since I got here."
One of his closest friends on this overhauled Bruins squad is actually the highlight of UCLA's transfer portal period -- Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava.
Of Course He Knows The Quarterback
"People don't know, but me and Nico played 7-on-7 together, and played youth ball together most of our lives," Pleasant said. "It's fun, us playing against each other in high school and then reuniting in college. It's fun. That's like my brother and a lot of the guys on the team have played together, so it's really, really fun."
Iamaleava made his way to Westwood before Pleasant, and, of course, played a part in getting the speedy defensive back to become a Bruin.
"We just wanted to play together. That was probably the biggest thing, just us playing together. Us competing against each other; we've done it before, and we felt like it would be a good thing to do."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.