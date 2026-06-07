The Bruins Roster for Next Season Is Taking Shape
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Mick Cronin has made many moves this offseason, trying to retool this roster to compete in the Big Ten next season.
Losing players like Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent, and Skyy Clark will sting, as they all brought a veteran presence to the Bruins that this year's squad hasn't shown. However, this group doesn't have the high expectations that last year's team had, which can work in the Bruins favor.
Heading into next season, the lineup will be different, with more depth and a strong starting lineup. So here is a look at what the starting five and the rest of the rotation could look like.
Starting Five
PG - Trent Perry
Perry started last season coming off the bench and finished as UCLA’s third-leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 43.6% from the field. With an expanded role as the team’s primary facilitator, he is expected to take another step forward.
SG - Jaylen Petty
Petty was the highest-ranked player in the Bruins' transfer class. In his freshman season at Texas Tech, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field. A backcourt with Perry and Petty will do much damage on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
SF - Eric Dailey Jr.
Dailey had his moments last year as he was one of UCLA’s more reliable players last season, averaging 11.6 points while shooting 48.6% from the field. With his size and strength, Dailey is also a reliable defender on both the perimeter and interior and will be tasked with guarding the opponent's best player.
PF - Filip Jovic
Jovic arrived at the college level after playing professionally overseas, competing in Serbia's top professional league, where he averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, and nearly 2 assists per game. The transition from European professional basketball to college is not always seamless, and Jovic's first season reflected some of that adjustment.
C - Xavier Booker
Booker had a decent first season with the Bruins since transferring from Michigan State, averaging a career-high 7 points per game on 54% shooting from the field and improving his three-point shooting to a career high 43%. Next year will be big for him as it will be a pivotal year.
The Bench
6th Man - Sergej Macura
brings a different kind of background to the UCLA roster. He played professional basketball overseas from 2022 through his arrival in college basketball, competing in Spain, Serbia, Slovenia, and other countries. Despite being 22 years old, he qualifies as a sophomore under NCAA eligibility rules and has two seasons remaining.
7th Man - Joe Philon
Philon was the higher-ranked recruit of the two who committed to UCLA in the 2026 recruiting class. Philon can run the floor, protect the rim, switch defensively, and create chaos with his length alone. Those are exactly the kinds of players that thrive in Mick Cronin’s system.
8th Man - Azavier Robinson
Robinson dealt with an injury during his lone season at Butler, playing 22 games and averaging 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 47% shooting from the field and 43% from three-point range. He will be the backup point guard to lead the second unit and is skilled enough to start for the Bruins if an injury occurs.
9th Man - Gunars Grinvalds
Grinvalds played for Latvia at the 2024 U16 EuroBasket tournament, averaging 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game across seven games. He has a smooth shooting stroke and the requisite size to attack the basket. Grinvald is also fundamentally sound as a ball handler and playmaker. He just turned 18, and while skilled, it will be hard for him to start in his freshman year.
10th Man - Javonte Floyd
Floyd is a three-star recruit coming out of high school, and it will be hard to find much playing time. However, Floyd is a dynamic player and will be viewed as more of a project player who could become a great player with more time at UCLA.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.