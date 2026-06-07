The Bruins Roster for Next Season Is Taking Shape

Mick Cronin has made many moves this offseason, trying to retool this roster to compete in the Big Ten next season.

Losing players like Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent, and Skyy Clark will sting, as they all brought a veteran presence to the Bruins that this year's squad hasn't shown. However, this group doesn't have the high expectations that last year's team had, which can work in the Bruins favor.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into next season, the lineup will be different, with more depth and a strong starting lineup. So here is a look at what the starting five and the rest of the rotation could look like.

Starting Five

PG - Trent Perry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perry started last season coming off the bench and finished as UCLA’s third-leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 43.6% from the field. With an expanded role as the team’s primary facilitator, he is expected to take another step forward.

SG - Jaylen Petty

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Petty was the highest-ranked player in the Bruins' transfer class. In his freshman season at Texas Tech, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field. A backcourt with Perry and Petty will do much damage on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

SF - Eric Dailey Jr.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Dailey had his moments last year as he was one of UCLA’s more reliable players last season, averaging 11.6 points while shooting 48.6% from the field. With his size and strength, Dailey is also a reliable defender on both the perimeter and interior and will be tasked with guarding the opponent's best player.

PF - Filip Jovic

Feb 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots a free throw in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Jovic arrived at the college level after playing professionally overseas, competing in Serbia's top professional league, where he averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, and nearly 2 assists per game. The transition from European professional basketball to college is not always seamless, and Jovic's first season reflected some of that adjustment.

C - Xavier Booker

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Booker had a decent first season with the Bruins since transferring from Michigan State, averaging a career-high 7 points per game on 54% shooting from the field and improving his three-point shooting to a career high 43%. Next year will be big for him as it will be a pivotal year.

The Bench

6th Man - Sergej Macura

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

brings a different kind of background to the UCLA roster. He played professional basketball overseas from 2022 through his arrival in college basketball, competing in Spain, Serbia, Slovenia, and other countries. Despite being 22 years old, he qualifies as a sophomore under NCAA eligibility rules and has two seasons remaining.

7th Man - Joe Philon

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philon was the higher-ranked recruit of the two who committed to UCLA in the 2026 recruiting class. Philon can run the floor, protect the rim, switch defensively, and create chaos with his length alone. Those are exactly the kinds of players that thrive in Mick Cronin’s system.

8th Man - Azavier Robinson

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta talks with Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Robinson dealt with an injury during his lone season at Butler, playing 22 games and averaging 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 47% shooting from the field and 43% from three-point range. He will be the backup point guard to lead the second unit and is skilled enough to start for the Bruins if an injury occurs.

9th Man - Gunars Grinvalds

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his team against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Grinvalds played for Latvia at the 2024 U16 EuroBasket tournament, averaging 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game across seven games. He has a smooth shooting stroke and the requisite size to attack the basket. Grinvald is also fundamentally sound as a ball handler and playmaker. He just turned 18, and while skilled, it will be hard for him to start in his freshman year.

10th Man - Javonte Floyd

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Floyd is a three-star recruit coming out of high school, and it will be hard to find much playing time. However, Floyd is a dynamic player and will be viewed as more of a project player who could become a great player with more time at UCLA.