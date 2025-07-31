UCLA's Active Depth Chart, Updated Numbers, More: Quarterbacks
UCLA's fall football camp in Costa Mesa started this week, which marks another step closer to the highly anticipated second season of the DeShaun Foster era.
Foster improved and revamped the roster by bringing in a plethora of new faces through the transfer portal. Just ahead of last week's Big Ten Media Days, the Bruins updated their active roster.
With that being said, let's take a look at how UCLA's quarterbacks line up on the depth chart, along with their official jersey numbers and measurements heading into training camp.
Nico Iamaleava, #9, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'6", 215 lbs.
What more is there left to say about Iamaleava? He is the main topic of discussion ahead of UCLA's season and was the No. 1 overall transfer in the portal season. He led Tennessee to the CFP and threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in his redshirt freshman season.
Pierce Clarkson, #15, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'1", 195 lbs.
Clarkson comes to UCLA by way of Ole Miss. He was the No. 128 quarterback in the transfer portal despite not finding much of an avenue to playing time with the Rebels. Nonetheless, the former four-star high school recruit is coming back to SoCal and may be good enough to back up Iamaleava.
Luke Duncan, #12, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'6", 210 lbs.
Duncan returns to the Bruins after backing up Ethan Garbers last season and not seeing the field at all. Following Garbers' departure, it was widely presumed Duncan would be a prime contender for the starting gig. That was, of course, before the Iamaleava's came into town. Nonetheless, Duncan is still a prominent contender for the second-string.
Madden Iamaleava, #10, Freshman, 6'3", 195 lbs.
Madden came to Westwood on the heels of his older brother making the move. Iamaleava was actually at Arkansas' spring practices as a true freshman commit before leaving and joining his brother in Westwood. He is a four-star quarterback for the class of 2025, which comfortably puts him at No. 4 despite likely redshirting this season.
Henry Hasselbeck, #18, Redshirt Freshman, 6'3", 180 lbs.
Hasselbeck committed to the Bruins in 2023 and redshirted his first season. He was one of the few UCLA quarterbacks dissuaded from transferring among the bolstering of the position via the transfer portal. He is slotted here due to his experience with the program already.
Karson Gordon, #19, Redshirt Freshman, 6'1", 180 lbs.
Gordon was a three-star recruit for the class of 2024 and enrolled at UCLA in June of that same year. He didn't see any action last season and utilized his redshirt. He was the No. 70 quarterback in his high school class, according to 247Sports.
Colton Gumino, #17, Freshman, 6'0", 190 lbs.
Gumino is likely the final name in the depth chart for the position group. He was recruited to UCLA as a three-star prospect and is expected to redshirt his first season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and keep up with UCLA's football roster!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.