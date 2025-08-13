Foster Lauds 'Experience' of UCLA Running Back Corps
From esteemed returners to impactful transfers, UCLA's revamped backfield brings productive experience to the offense this season, and DeShaun Foster couldn't be more pleased with how they're progressing in camp.
During Saturday's media availability, Foster updated the media on how the running back room has been doing through two weeks of camp.
"A lot of guys with experience," Foster said. "Top two guys, we've got [Jalen] Berger and Jaivian [Thomas], two guys that have been in college football, have played big-time ball, been in hostile situations, hostile environments, and still have been able to perform.
"Anthony Woods is another one that's coming on strong. Anthony Frias is playing well, also. Karson Cox is still in there doing his thing. It's just good to see a freshman be able to get better each day. He's working on little things, you know, pass pro, catching out of the backfield. He's open to all of that, and I just like how he's practicing.
"Isaiah Carlson's doing a good job. Going into his third year, you really feel his presence. He had a 60-yard run the other day. Troy Leigber coming off an ACL [injury], you wouldn't even know that he was hurt, so he's doing a good job, also."
The position group is one of the deepest on the team, and Foster made sure he had a plan for it all, being a former NFL and UCLA running back himself.
UCLA's Running Back Plan
Amidst all the appearances at Big Ten media days, Foster sat down for nearly 12 minutes with UCLA's Wayne Cook and Nick Koop to talk all things Bruins leading up to the season. One of the topics they discussed was UCLA's revamped running back room and how Foster plans to utilize every talent in the backfield.
The depth at the position features two prominent returners, Berger and Anthony Frias, and two impactful transfers, Thomas and Woods. Foster, a former running back, couldn't contain his excitement.
"Jalen Berger is returning, so we're really excited about that," Foster said of what we can expect at the position. "But Jaivian Thomas, the transfer from Cal, home run threat."
Cook interjected, "He can make you miss in the hole, too."
"Exactly," Foster added. "And we needed that. It's a perfect combination with both of them, playing together. So I'm looking forward to that, with Berger and [Thomas], and sprinkling Anthony Woods in there, and Anthony Frias.
"[Frias] came in the Fresno State game [last season] and saved us. A couple of guys missed protections in that game, and we kind of put them on the side and told him, 'just go.' And, guess what? He grabbed the reins and he's still been running. Hasn't stopped."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.