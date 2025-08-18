UCLA Transfer Leaned on Vets to Find Voice in Locker Room
Amid so much turnover in the transfer era of college football, it's hard for newcomers to find a voice on the field and in the locker room, but Florida State transfer Julian Armella leaned on his new Bruins teammates to find his.
Armella is a former four-star talent out of Florida. It didn't take long for the Bruins to acquire the former Seminole; he announced his transfer commitment quickly after visiting Westwood. Armella is projected to start for UCLA at right guard.
"I think just being able to get alongside Garrett Digiorgio, Sam Yoon, the other guys that have been here before me and build that brotherhood," Armella said during Saturday's media availability. "Off the football field, we're always with each other. Whether it's hanging out at the facility, going to get an extra lift in, going to Venice Beach, Santa Monica.
"I think just that genuine brotherhood. We talk about culture, we talk about UCLA, that is a real thing. Just being able to come in and be welcomed with open arms by these guys was just amazing and was a blessing for me."
It certainly didn't take long for Armella to make an impact on the field. He's immediately going to be slotted in on UCLA's front five as the starting right guard.
What Drew Armella to UCLA
Armella was part of a massive offseason for DeShaun Foster and the Bruins through the transfer portal.
Armella was part of UCLA's 20th-ranked transfer class in the nation, and he detailed what drew him to Westwood.
"When I came up here on my visit, Coach Fos and all of the other coaching staff that was still on site, the energy, the brotherhood and the culture that I saw amongst the guys in the locker room is something I've never seen before," Armella said. "The united-ness of having everybody, whether it be DBs and wide receivers or D-linemen and O-linemen all mixing with each other, that was something pretty cool that you don't find that everywhere."
Culture and camaraderie are common themes that drew many of UCLA's transfers to Westwood this offseason. In Foster's first full offseason, it seems his quest to make his program a location players want to play has paid off well, not only in the portal, but in recruiting, as well.
