Search Committee for UCLA Coaching Vacancy Revealed
The search for UCLA's next head football coach took a major leap Thursday as the search committee in charge of making one of the program's most important hires to date has been revealed.
Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond announced there would be a committee following the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster last week. In a statement Thursday, the six members (including Jarmond) were announced:
- Casey Wasserman, UCLA '96, Founder and CEO, Wasserman
- Bob Myers, UCLA '98, UC Regent, ESPN Basketball Analyst, Advisor, Washington Commanders
- Eric Kendricks, UCLA '14, 10-year NFL Pro
- Adam Peters, UCLA '02, General Manager, Washington Commanders
- Erin Adkins, UCLA Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director
"I want to thank the members of the search committee who have, out of their love for UCLA, agreed to contribute their time and expertise to this process," Jarmond said. "We will identify, recruit and invest in a leader who has the vision, the confidence, the attitude, and the proven ability to return UCLA Football to national prominence, and we will provide the resources to compete and win at the highest level. That's our commitment to our alumni, fans and supporters."
Who Stands Out?
One of the members who stands out most in this group is Bob Myers, former president of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors during their dynasty in the mid-to-late 2010s and early 2020s.
Myers was in charge of orchestrating one of the best basketball teams of all time, and perhaps the last NBA dynasty. His name alone in this group is a strong sign that Jarmond and UCLA's administration are taking this coaching search seriously.
Along with their search for a new head coach, the Bruins are searching for their first win of the season. Sitting at 0-3 on the season, UCLA takes on Northwestern on Saturday to begin Big Ten Conference play.
