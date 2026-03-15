UCLA was able to walk away with two wins in the Big Ten Tournament, something not many people predicted.

Overall, this weekend was a success for UCLA. The Bruins defeated Rutgers and pulled off an upset against Michigan State. Even in their semifinal loss , they remained competitive despite playing without two of their best players due to injury.

UCLA Is No Longer Top-Heavy

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If one thing became clear during the tournament, it is that UCLA is not as top-heavy as many people once believed. Following injuries to Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau , the Bruins were still able to remain competitive.

UCLA even managed to defeat Michigan State without full strength, showing that the team has more depth than expected.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In the loss to Purdue, UCLA’s bench stepped up and provided valuable scoring and solid defensive effort despite the difficult circumstances. While Bilodeau and Dent bring irreplaceable star power, the Bruins now appear to have a safety net thanks to the performance of their supporting players.

Trent Perry Is an X-Factor

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

All season, Trent Perry has been one of UCLA’s most underrated yet effective players. During the tournament, he averaged 16.3 points per game along with 5.3 assists. His ability to complement the other UCLA starters has made him an extremely valuable piece of the lineup.

With Perry playing some of his best basketball and UCLA expected to have Dent and Bilodeau back for the NCAA Tournament, the Bruins have plenty of talent capable of fueling a deep postseason run. However, Perry will need to maintain his level of consistency for that to happen.

UCLA's Lack of a Center Has Caught Up to Them

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In the loss to Purdue, it became clear that UCLA’s lack of a true center remains a major weakness. The Bruins’ ceiling was clearly limited by rebounding issues. UCLA finished the game with just 26 rebounds. UCLA's pseudo-centers of Xavier Booker and Steven Jamerson combined for just two boards.

Without a dominant presence in the paint, UCLA could struggle against the larger teams it may face later in the tournament. Because of this, the Bruins will likely need their guards to help compensate for those rebounding deficiencies. That is not something UCLA can afford to overlook.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, the Bruins performed above expectations and did the best they could with the circumstances they faced. Injuries are part of the sport, but UCLA still proved that it has become a stronger and more resilient team as the season has progressed.