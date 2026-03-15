3 Things Learned From UCLA's Big Ten Tournament Run
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UCLA was able to walk away with two wins in the Big Ten Tournament, something not many people predicted.
Overall, this weekend was a success for UCLA. The Bruins defeated Rutgers and pulled off an upset against Michigan State. Even in their semifinal loss, they remained competitive despite playing without two of their best players due to injury.
UCLA Is No Longer Top-Heavy
If one thing became clear during the tournament, it is that UCLA is not as top-heavy as many people once believed. Following injuries to Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau, the Bruins were still able to remain competitive.
UCLA even managed to defeat Michigan State without full strength, showing that the team has more depth than expected.
In the loss to Purdue, UCLA’s bench stepped up and provided valuable scoring and solid defensive effort despite the difficult circumstances. While Bilodeau and Dent bring irreplaceable star power, the Bruins now appear to have a safety net thanks to the performance of their supporting players.
Trent Perry Is an X-Factor
All season, Trent Perry has been one of UCLA’s most underrated yet effective players. During the tournament, he averaged 16.3 points per game along with 5.3 assists. His ability to complement the other UCLA starters has made him an extremely valuable piece of the lineup.
With Perry playing some of his best basketball and UCLA expected to have Dent and Bilodeau back for the NCAA Tournament, the Bruins have plenty of talent capable of fueling a deep postseason run. However, Perry will need to maintain his level of consistency for that to happen.
UCLA's Lack of a Center Has Caught Up to Them
In the loss to Purdue, it became clear that UCLA’s lack of a true center remains a major weakness. The Bruins’ ceiling was clearly limited by rebounding issues. UCLA finished the game with just 26 rebounds. UCLA's pseudo-centers of Xavier Booker and Steven Jamerson combined for just two boards.
Without a dominant presence in the paint, UCLA could struggle against the larger teams it may face later in the tournament. Because of this, the Bruins will likely need their guards to help compensate for those rebounding deficiencies. That is not something UCLA can afford to overlook.
Overall, the Bruins performed above expectations and did the best they could with the circumstances they faced. Injuries are part of the sport, but UCLA still proved that it has become a stronger and more resilient team as the season has progressed.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.