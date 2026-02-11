Sienna Betts Could be Next Big Thing for UCLA

After two very impactful outings against Rutgers and Michigan, Sienna Betts looks poised to be the face of UCLA basketball.

This season Sienna Betts is averaging 7.4 points along with 4.2 rebounds per game on just 15.9 minutes per game. In the last five games, she has become a serious threat to opposing teams as she is shooting 69.7% from the field.

The Face of UCLA

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend a shot by Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts entered the season as the No. 2 prospect in the nation. That being said, her ceiling is already very high. And with most of UCLA's core leaving for the WNBA draft, we could see Sienna Betts easily fill the role as the face of UCLA basketball.

While she has not necessarily had a career-defining performance yet. It is hard for any player to do so as a freshman on one of the most loaded rosters in the nation. However, with the few minutes she has gotten, she has made the most of them. With her rebounding starting to become elite.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) as she drives to the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Another star UCLA freshman is Lena Billic. Who has been just as good as Betts this season. However, it was clear in the Michigan game that Cori Close trusted Betts much more. Billic did not play a single minute in that game, while Sienna was able to find nine

This is no slight to Bilic; she will play a very big role in UCLA's future moving forward. However, Sienna offers a skill set that is simply irreplaceable. Standing at 6'4, she can be a very imposing piece down in the paint, similar to her sister Lauren Betts .

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) drives past Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30), guard Khylee Pepe (13) and forward Kennan Ka (5) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What sets Sienna apart from her sister is her shooting ability. This season, we have seen Sienna take plenty of three-point shots that will eventually become a huge part of her arsenal. While Lauren is irreplaceable, Sienna could match a production very early on.

Well, not the best 3-point shooter at 12.5% from three this season, it is clear Sienna is confident enough to take these shots, and sooner rather than later, they will start to drop. Lauren is a great rebounder, but there have been a few games where Sienna has had more with significantly less minutes.

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; UCLA Head Coach Cori Close speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

With the short amount of time that Sienna has played this season, it is clear that she will make a huge splash in the coming seasons. The future for UCLA is uncertain, but Sienna can give UCLA peace of mind moving forward.

