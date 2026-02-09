UCLA’s Close Highlights 3 Aspects of Win Over Michigan

The Bruins would sneak past No. 8 Michigan 69-66, in a very competitive matchup.

This was UCLA's first real test as the No. 2 team in the nation. While they did struggle a bit against Ohio State earlier this season. This game really had UCLA on the ropes. Here are the top three things Cori Close said following the win.

Credit to Michigan

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA has been able to avoid a wake-up loss this season. Michigan could have been that team. Losses are bad no matter what, but how teams respond after can really make the difference in a season. While UCLA did win, it feels like a loss. Still, UCLA will be better following this.

"I just have so much respect for her [Kim Barnes Arico] teams, the way they compete, their toughness, the way they execute. Tremendous respect for how they competed against us tonight. And Michigan's a really good team. They play with great purpose. And they know what they're looking for and they gave us all we could handle. So credit to them in that. They made us better." Cori Close

Limiting Syla Swords

Michigan guard Syla Swords brings the ball up the court during the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Michigan and Iowa State at Purcell Pavilion on Friday, March 21, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Syla Swords is a very talented player. Last season she had dropped 30 points on a very similar looking UCLA team. Cori Close knew limiting her impact would be crucial in a win. In the win, UCLA was able to hold her to just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting in 39 minutes.

"Well, we really were able to, and I really give Kiki Rice so much credit. I wanted to rotate. Kiki Rice and Charlisse Leger-Walker more, but Charlisse got in foul trouble. And so I really had, and that's a very difficult assignment. And then you have to handle, turn the ball over, you know, or switch it over. You have to handle it versus their press. And Kiki really had the lion's share of that burden today. But the reality is, is that, you know, I thought we did a great job of helping off some of those other players to give support to the matchup." Cori Close

Game Winning Defensive Possession

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) and center Lauren Betts (51) react on the bench after a basket during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This game did come down to the wire. At the end of the game, Michigan would have possession and could have tied the game with a three-pointer. This would not happen as Syla Swords would miss the game-tying three. Cori Close walks us through the gameplan on defense.

"Well, the last one, but the three before that, we didn't do such a good job, you know. We wanted to do one of two things. We either wanted them to have to make a play towards the basket because we knew a two didn't hurt us or we actually wanted to try to foul. We actually didn't get to the play, but it forced us to pull up. and to force, you know, them to not be able to even get close. We said, we don't even want a three-point attempt. And if we do, it's going to be really far and it's going to be contested." Cori Close

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

