Exploring UCLA's Chances of Winning Final Four

The Bruins have proven to be a formidable force this season, but do they have what it takes for a title?

The Bruins sit at No. 2, only behind last years tournament winner UCONN. Getting to the dance should be pretty smooth all things considered. However, climbing the mountain just to find UCONN at the top might be another question entirely.

Is UCLA Ready?

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Amanda Muse (33) and guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) box out Iowa Hawkeyes center Layla Hays (12) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As it stands now the Bruins are not ready. But neither is UCONN , nor any team with a title win on its mind. Even though UCLA has been absolutely rolling the Big Ten, it still does not mean they are ready to face UCONN yet. Still, they have a very large edge in how many ranked wins they have.

Cori Close was asked if she felt the team was ready for a UCONN matchup following the big win against No. 8 Iowa:

"We're not yet. We're not. I think that, you know, one of the things that last year taught me as a leader is that you can never feel like you've arrived. Your standard and the team that starts reading what the outside world's saying about them or starts settling into a comfort zone—those are the ones that lose their momentum and lose their edge. And I think that the edge is a really good place because it's where your talent is really not the factor." Cori Close

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; UCLA Head Coach Cori Close speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

While the quote may come across as humble, saying you’re ready for the dance in January is a bold statement. Still, there’s truth behind it. The UCLA Bruins’ only loss this season came against the Texas Longhorns, who were ranked No. 4 at the time, back in November.

Teams do evolve for sure, but if you take that loss away, this conversation would be a lot different. Still, the Bruins have proven to be a very strong team, no matter what angle you look at it. Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, and Kiki Rice, just to name a few, are enough to push them over the edge.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) reacts after a 3-point basket during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

And we have not even gotten to players like Gianna Kneepkens, Charlisse Leger-Walker, and Sienna Betts . With this roster, the result in a rematch will, without a doubt, look much different. With UCLA projected to enter the tournament as the #1 seed, its odds they find UCONN again is high.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1) and center Layla Hays (12) as she shoots a basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While nothing is for certain. The product that UCLA has been able to put on the court proves that they have a real shot of title run in March.

