UCLA’s Skyy Clark Gives Update on Viral Tooth Injury

The UCLA Bruins won their Round of 64 game against the UCF Knights by a score of 75-71, but it's Skyy Clark who is causing buzz thanks to his tooth injury that he suffered late in the contest.

Clark took an elbow to the face as he dove for a loose ball late in the game against the Knights. He remained down for a moment, then got up and revealed a chipped front tooth. Clark came out of the game momentarily, then returned to finish off the win. He ended the game with eight points, two assists, and two steals in 20 minutes of action.

UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots a 3-pointer against Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark has been one of the most important players for the Bruins this season, averaging 11.5 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range. He already missed 10 games in the middle of the season with a leg injury.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Clark’s Repaired Tooth

A day later, Clark had already gotten his unfortunate dental mishap fixed, revealing the repaired tooth ahead of the Bruins’ Round of 32 game against UConn.

“I’m all good now,” Clark said. “I felt it instantly. I kind of like, put my tongue where the tooth was, and I felt nothing there. I was like ‘Yeah, it’s gone.’”

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates with guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Clark’s teammates also commended him for his toughness to gut it out and go back into the game despite losing a tooth.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts on the bench in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“He’s a dog,” guard Trent Perry said. “He doesn’t really get hurt. The only time he’s hurt is when he pulled his hamstring. But, at the end of the day, he’s a dog, and he'll do everything for us to win.”

“Just doing whatever it takes to win,” forward Xavier Booker said. “Diving on the floor, that’s who Skyy is every day.”

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts after being fouled against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bruins are already dealing with injuries to Tyler Bilodeau — who didn’t appear in the team’s Round of 64 game — and Donovan Dent, who did play in the game and scored 10 points with 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 6 steals. As such, another injury to Clark would be the last thing the team needs, but it seems they’ve avoided a serious issue for now.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) grabs his knee against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images