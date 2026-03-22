UCLA’s Skyy Clark Gives Update on Viral Tooth Injury
In this story:
The UCLA Bruins won their Round of 64 game against the UCF Knights by a score of 75-71, but it's Skyy Clark who is causing buzz thanks to his tooth injury that he suffered late in the contest.
Clark took an elbow to the face as he dove for a loose ball late in the game against the Knights. He remained down for a moment, then got up and revealed a chipped front tooth. Clark came out of the game momentarily, then returned to finish off the win. He ended the game with eight points, two assists, and two steals in 20 minutes of action.
Clark has been one of the most important players for the Bruins this season, averaging 11.5 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range. He already missed 10 games in the middle of the season with a leg injury.
Clark’s Repaired Tooth
A day later, Clark had already gotten his unfortunate dental mishap fixed, revealing the repaired tooth ahead of the Bruins’ Round of 32 game against UConn.
- “I’m all good now,” Clark said. “I felt it instantly. I kind of like, put my tongue where the tooth was, and I felt nothing there. I was like ‘Yeah, it’s gone.’”
Clark’s teammates also commended him for his toughness to gut it out and go back into the game despite losing a tooth.
- “He’s a dog,” guard Trent Perry said. “He doesn’t really get hurt. The only time he’s hurt is when he pulled his hamstring. But, at the end of the day, he’s a dog, and he'll do everything for us to win.”
- “Just doing whatever it takes to win,” forward Xavier Booker said. “Diving on the floor, that’s who Skyy is every day.”
The Bruins are already dealing with injuries to Tyler Bilodeau — who didn’t appear in the team’s Round of 64 game — and Donovan Dent, who did play in the game and scored 10 points with 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 6 steals. As such, another injury to Clark would be the last thing the team needs, but it seems they’ve avoided a serious issue for now.
Clark and the Bruins will now aim to put together a strong performance in the Round of 32 against UConn and get to the Sweet Sixteen once again. Despite a wonky up-and-down season, the Bruins have a chance to go on a deep run as long as they are full strength.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.