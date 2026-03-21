3 Ways Bruins Can Beat Huskies in Round of 32

The UCLA Bruins will keep on dancing, knocking off the UCF Knights by a score of 75-71. Now, they’ll be tasked with taking down the UConn Huskies in the Round of 32.

The Bruins won despite being without Tyler Bilodeau due to an injury he suffered in the Big Ten Tournament. Bilodeau is the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 17.6 points per game on 52/46/87 shooting splits.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) grabs his knee against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It’ll be a tough task for the Bruins to knock off the Huskies and get to the Sweet Sixteen, but they have the capabilities to do it if the right pieces fall into place. Here are three ways the Bruins can knock off UConn in the Round of 32.

Bruins Find a Way To Stop Tarris Reed Jr. After Monster Game

UConn big man Tarris Reed Jr. had one of the most ridiculous individual performances in NCAA Tournament history against Furman in the Round of 64, scoring 31 points and grabbing 27 rebounds in an 82-71 win.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) grabs a rebound against the Furman Paladins n the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-11, 265-pound big man has been a double-double machine all season, and he is sure to have another big game against the Bruins. UCLA’s bigs will need to keep Reed off the glass and prevent him from dominating down low if they are to get to the Sweet Sixteen.

Bruins Get Tyler Bilodeau Back From Injury

Bilodeau almost played in the Round of 64 game against UCF, but after going through warmups, he opted to give it some more time before returning to action following a sprained knee in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If Bilodeau can get back on the court for the Round of 32, it gives UCLA a major advantage on the offensive end. The Bruins have battled through injuries all season, and are hopeful that Bilodeau can come back soon, now that it's win-or-go-home time.

Donovan Dent Continues His Heater

Perhaps no player on the roster will be as important as Donovan Dent. The New Mexico transfer didn’t shoot it well against UCF, going just 4-17 from the field, but his impact was felt elsewhere, coming away with 6 steals and a block while dishing out 5 assists, and grabbing 5 rebounds. Over his last nine games, Dent has dished out 83 assists with just 6 turnovers.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If he can continue his hot stretch of play, the Bruins will have a very good chance of upsetting UConn and getting to the Sweet Sixteen.