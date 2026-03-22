Three Huskies UCLA Must Limit In Second-Round Clash

UCLA was able to narrowly escape against a decent UCF team in the first round of March Madness, winning 75-71. However, a new challenger has approached.

If there is one team that could send UCLA home without breaking a sweat, it could be the No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies . Their core consists of players who can change the game on a dime, meaning UCLA needs to figure out how to slow them down.

Tarris Reed Jr. | C

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) dunks the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Tarris Reed Jr. is a player who will give UCLA the most trouble. As the Huskies’ center, he is averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 63.5% from the field. He also averages two blocks, proving he is a menace on defense as well.

Xavier Booker had a strong game against the centers UCF threw at him. However, slowing down Reed Jr. will be a different challenge. Tyler Bilodeau is also expected to get some reps at the five if he returns. Still, both UCLA players will need to stay on high alert.

Alex Karaban | F

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts against the Furman Paladins in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Senior forward Alex Karaban will also give UCLA problems. In the Huskies’ first game of the tournament, he scored 22 points along with three rebounds and three assists. He is a very balanced player who could dismantle the Bruins from the inside out.

If one thing is certain, UConn comes in with significant size advantages over UCLA. The Bruins’ three-guard lineup does not have many players besides Eric Dailey Jr. and Bilodeau who can match up with what the Huskies bring. Because of this, UCLA may have to rely more on its bench.

Braylon Mullins | G

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) makes a save against the Furman Paladins in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Freshman guard Braylon Mullins could also cause issues. His 6-foot frame allows him to find mismatches across the court. For a relatively small UCLA team, that could be a problem. This season, Mullins is averaging 12 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.1% from the field.

It is likely Trent Perry will get the nod to defend Mullins. Perry is UCLA’s tallest guard and has proven to be very scrappy on defense. That effort will be necessary, as Mullins has shown he can score 25-plus points if he is not properly contained.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line for the Bruins is that they need to play to their strengths. While UConn presents a very serious challenge, UCLA must focus on playing its own style and forcing UConn to adjust. Getting there, however, will be easier said than done.