UCLA Slips Slightly in KenPom After Arizona Loss
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) may have lost their first big game of the season, 69-65, to the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats, but they shook off some early-season concerns and showed they are ready to compete with anyone.
UCLA started the season ranked 10th on the highly-regarded KenPom college basketball rankings. Following three unconvincing outings to open the season the Bruins dropped all the way to No. 30 on the rankings.
And after losing to Arizona, which is currently ranked 11th on the rankings, UCLA dropped one spot to No. 31, just behind San Diego State, which the Bruins beat in an exhibition game before the season.
UCLA's offense continues to drop sharply after every game. This time, it fell 12 spots to 46th in the nation with a 115.5 offensive rating. If it weren't for the Bruins' defense, they may have dropped even further on the rankings. UCLA's defense jumped up 10 spots to No. 17 with a 96.0 defensive rating.
The Bruins' +19.57 net rating sits them at 31st and as the seventh-ranked Big Ten team, behind Purdue (5), Illinois (7), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (16), Indiana (18) and USC (19).
UCLA returns on Tuesday, Nov. 18, to take on Mike Bibby's Sacramento State Hornets for the Empire Classic in Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA Drops Thriller to No. 5 Arizona
Many were dubious on the Bruins because of their early-season struggles against middling teams like Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to start the year, but they initiated the intensity and rode with one of the nation's best all game.
Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso erupted for 20 points on 4-of-7 from deep off the bench, keeping Arizona's momentum steady amid struggling performances from Koa Peat (seven points, six turnovers) and Brayden Burries (five points, 1-9 FG).
UCLA center Xavier Booker was the most impactful player on the floor for early stretches of the game, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds, but senior forward Tyler Bilodeau was the source of intensity, posting 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Star point guard Donovan Dent struggled from the field again in this early season, scoring just 11 points on 5-of-16 from the field, but adding on eight assists and remaining a steady presence for UCLA.
The story of the night was physicality and winning on the margins, and the Bruins set the tone physically and did everything right on the margins, the Wildcats just executed more down the stretch.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.