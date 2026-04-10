Social Media Reacts to UCLA’s Season as a Whole

The Bruins had a good season by normal standards, finishing with a winning record, some amazing upsets, and a Round of 32 exit in the March Madness tournament at the hands of the national runner-up UConn Huskies.

However, for UCLA, that season was a bit of a letdown when viewed in the light of astronomical preseason expectations that had the Bruins among the best teams in the nation.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball on UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Now that the season is over and has been for a few weeks, social media has had time to let the early tournament exit settle and form some solid opinions on the season.

Their ideas and hopes for the team f or next year , after the volatile season, have boiled down to two arguments: UCLA was robbed in March Madness , and UCLA needs a new direction.

The First Argument Brought Forth by Social Media: The Bruins Were Robbed

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) falls on the court due to injury during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Michigan State at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When a player gets injured, the team is left much weaker, especially if the player in question is a key contributor to the squad in some particular way.

The Bruins had their fair share of injuries during the season, but nothing out of the ordinary, as they had to play without guard Skyy Clark for double-digit games because he was out with a hamstring injury.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, UCLA had its biggest loss of the season in the Big Ten Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans, as Tyler Bilodeau was faced with a knee injury that ended up taking him out for the rest of the very short year.

He was the pillar of the team and undoubtedly the biggest loss UCLA could have faced, leading social media to argue that they could have gone so much farther if they hadn't been robbed by injury, with comparisons to the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA.

Both of UCLA MBB and Lakers seasons both got ruined because their best players got injured at worst possible time in span of three weeks https://t.co/TPaQNeEEv9 pic.twitter.com/l6JXsOD9E0 — Mike Perez (@MikePerez24) April 4, 2026

The Second Argument Brought Forth by Social Media: UCLA Needs a New Direction

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The second argument social media has made is that UCLA needs to dial down the intensity of its basketball and bring back a love for the game, making it fun for the players.

The men's team has been used as the negative example of UCLA athletics when it comes to players who like playing, as the women's team, which won the National Championship, also got to have fun in their own way after winning.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Furthermore, other athletes, such as Olympian Alyssa Liu, have been mentioned as a way to say the men's basketball team needs a shift, and that shift would likely come from ending the team's tenure with coach Mick Cronin.

Whether the argument is valid will be determined next season, and with Cronin already on the hot seat, it could turn out to be true.