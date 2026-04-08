Way-Too-Early Look at UCLA’s Future March Madness Potential
The Bruins had high expectations going into the 2025-2026 season, and during the regular season, they met those expectations to a certain degree.
They did not have the record they expected, but they were able to beat some of the best teams in the nation, including Purdue, Illinois, MSU, and Nebraska.
However, things came crashing down once the March Madness tournament rolled around and the Bruins got knocked out in the Round of 32 by eventual national runner-up UConn.
Now they will be losing key players such as Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent, and Skyy Clark, so, with next year's tournament almost a year away, it is a good time to look at what UCLA could do in next year's tournament.
The Big Factor That Bodes Well for UCLA
- In the tournament, the Bruins already played without Bilodeau, who was out due to an injury and was unable to be UCLA's pillar in their pair of matches.
- However, that also means the Bruins who will be coming back, which is much of the team, and will have experience playing without Bilodeau and will already be used to the feeling come next year's tournament.
- Furthermore, the team had Dent on the court, but he was not playing hero-ball like he often would in the regular season, missing many shots and having sloppy games to end his college career.
- This means that next year the Bruins who remain will be able to move forward with the chance to play better than Dent did, especially through Trent Perry, who will be leading the team with Dent gone.
The Major Counterpoint That Bodes Poorly for UCLA
- The biggest thing that could lead to UCLA's downfall will be what the Bruins will work on throughout the entirety of next season, which is head coach Mick Cronin and whether or not he will continue to work with the team.
- Cronin will be coaching as if his job is on the line, which it very well could be if the team plays poorly, and a mid-season shakeup could be the end of the Bruins' tournament hopes.
- Furthermore, the Bruins got blown out against the Huskies, losing 73-57, which means that the team with losing experience could fall flat in the same way it did this year.
- However, things could just as easily change, and it is much more likely that it changes for the better with how many players UCLA has been able to retain and the new ones being brought in.
Just How Far Could UCLA Go?
- While it's far too early to project anything accurate about the Bruins, there is a strong case they could reach the Sweet 16 and go much further.
- However, things will be incredibly volatile in the upcoming off-season, and with so many things that can happen, the only way to find out will be to watch next year's season unfold.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.