Way-Too-Early Look at UCLA’s Future March Madness Potential

The Bruins had high expectations going into the 2025-2026 season, and during the regular season, they met those expectations to a certain degree.

They did not have the record they expected, but they were able to beat some of the best teams in the nation, including Purdue, Illinois, MSU, and Nebraska.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, things came crashing down once the March Madness tournament rolled around and the Bruins got knocked out in the Round of 32 by eventual national runner-up UConn.

Now they will be losing key players such as Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent, and Skyy Clark , so, with next year's tournament almost a year away, it is a good time to look at what UCLA could do in next year's tournament.

The Big Factor That Bodes Well for UCLA

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) dunks the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In the tournament, the Bruins already played without Bilodeau, who was out due to an injury and was unable to be UCLA's pillar in their pair of matches.

However, that also means the Bruins who will be coming back, which is much of the team, and will have experience playing without Bilodeau and will already be used to the feeling come next year's tournament.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the team had Dent on the court, but he was not playing hero-ball like he often would in the regular season, missing many shots and having sloppy games to end his college career.

This means that next year the Bruins who remain will be able to move forward with the chance to play better than Dent did, especially through Trent Perry, who will be leading the team with Dent gone.

The Major Counterpoint That Bodes Poorly for UCLA

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The biggest thing that could lead to UCLA's downfall will be what the Bruins will work on throughout the entirety of next season, which is head coach Mick Cronin and whether or not he will continue to work with the team.

Cronin will be coaching as if his job is on the line, which it very well could be if the team plays poorly, and a mid-season shakeup could be the end of the Bruins' tournament hopes.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) attempts to get a rebound against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the Bruins got blown out against the Huskies, losing 73-57, which means that the team with losing experience could fall flat in the same way it did this year.

However, things could just as easily change, and it is much more likely that it changes for the better with how many players UCLA has been able to retain and the new ones being brought in.

Just How Far Could UCLA Go?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While it's far too early to project anything accurate about the Bruins, there is a strong case they could reach the Sweet 16 and go much further.