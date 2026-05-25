UCLA Softball Advances to Oklahoma after Dominating UCF

After a scary first-round game against Cal Baptist, UCLA softball has been one of the most high-powered offenses in the softball championship tournament.

UCLA would dominate South Carolina in the second round of the tournament, winning both games.

UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez talks with an official during a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 1, 2024. Oklahoma won 1-0. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the first game, UCLA scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control of the game. The Bruins hit a pair of two-run home runs in the inning to increase their NCAA-record home run total to 189, including Megan Grant's NCAA-record 39th home run of the year and 88th of her career.

Senior Taylor Tinsley came back from a heavy load the night before to pitch her 21st complete game of the season. She totaled six strikeouts and shut out the Gamecocks over the final four innings.

Jun 1, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins utility Megan Grant (43) touches the bag for an out in the third inning against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The second showed even more dominance from the Bruins' offense, as they scored six runs through the first five innings of the game. Then, in the top of the sixth, UCLA would score nine runs to take a 15-1 lead to force a mercy rule and end the game after the sixth inning.

May 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez walks back to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

After beating South Carolina, the Bruins advanced to the Super Regional against UCF's high-powered offense and shut them down.

UCLA vs. UCF

UCLA's Megan Grant (43) runs the bases after a home run in the seventh inning of the Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Sunday, June, 1, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCF has a very potent offense, and the Bruins held them to just five runs in both games.

In the first game, UCLA hit three home runs to extend its NCAA single-season home run record to 196. Two of the home runs were three-run shots in the fifth inning, forcing their second mercy rule in the tournament, as they won 9-1. Taylor Tinsley would pitch all five innings of the game, allowing three hits and one run with two strikeouts.

UCLA utility Megan Grant (43) forces out a runner at first in the fifth inning during a softball game between Texas Tech and UCLA at the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game two would see early success for the Knights, who took a 1-0 lead after the first inning. After the second inning, UCLA would score a run in the remaining five innings as they would beat the Knights 14-4.

The Bruins would have four home runs in the game, including two three-run home runs. Taylor Tinsley would once again have another fantastic outing on the mound as she pitched all seven innings and allowed nine hits, four runs, but would have 11 strikeouts in the game with only three walks.

Now, the Bruins move on to Oklahoma to face off against the number one-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.

Jun 1, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez holds her hand up in the sixth inning against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Scouting Alabama

Alabama has been one of the best teams in college softball, finishing the regular season with a 47-6 record. Alabama would have a similar conference tournament to the Bruins, making it all the way to the championship game but falling to the Texas Longhorns.

May 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez walks to the pitcher’s mound in the fifth inning against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a Women's College World Series softball game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide is the top seed in the tournament, and they have proven it throughout. Their defense has been the best in the country, and in the tournament, they have shut out opponents in four of the five games, allowing just one run.

If the Bruins are going to beat the Crimson Tide, they will need to put up points and keep the momentum of hitting home runs.