UCLA Softball Advances to Oklahoma after Dominating UCF
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After a scary first-round game against Cal Baptist, UCLA softball has been one of the most high-powered offenses in the softball championship tournament.
UCLA would dominate South Carolina in the second round of the tournament, winning both games.
In the first game, UCLA scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control of the game. The Bruins hit a pair of two-run home runs in the inning to increase their NCAA-record home run total to 189, including Megan Grant's NCAA-record 39th home run of the year and 88th of her career.
Senior Taylor Tinsley came back from a heavy load the night before to pitch her 21st complete game of the season. She totaled six strikeouts and shut out the Gamecocks over the final four innings.
The second showed even more dominance from the Bruins' offense, as they scored six runs through the first five innings of the game. Then, in the top of the sixth, UCLA would score nine runs to take a 15-1 lead to force a mercy rule and end the game after the sixth inning.
After beating South Carolina, the Bruins advanced to the Super Regional against UCF's high-powered offense and shut them down.
UCLA vs. UCF
UCF has a very potent offense, and the Bruins held them to just five runs in both games.
In the first game, UCLA hit three home runs to extend its NCAA single-season home run record to 196. Two of the home runs were three-run shots in the fifth inning, forcing their second mercy rule in the tournament, as they won 9-1. Taylor Tinsley would pitch all five innings of the game, allowing three hits and one run with two strikeouts.
Game two would see early success for the Knights, who took a 1-0 lead after the first inning. After the second inning, UCLA would score a run in the remaining five innings as they would beat the Knights 14-4.
The Bruins would have four home runs in the game, including two three-run home runs. Taylor Tinsley would once again have another fantastic outing on the mound as she pitched all seven innings and allowed nine hits, four runs, but would have 11 strikeouts in the game with only three walks.
Now, the Bruins move on to Oklahoma to face off against the number one-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.
Scouting Alabama
Alabama has been one of the best teams in college softball, finishing the regular season with a 47-6 record. Alabama would have a similar conference tournament to the Bruins, making it all the way to the championship game but falling to the Texas Longhorns.
The Crimson Tide is the top seed in the tournament, and they have proven it throughout. Their defense has been the best in the country, and in the tournament, they have shut out opponents in four of the five games, allowing just one run.
If the Bruins are going to beat the Crimson Tide, they will need to put up points and keep the momentum of hitting home runs.
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