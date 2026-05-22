UCLA Softball Advances to Super Regionals After Dominant Performances

While UCLA baseball has yet to begin its conference tournament, UCLA softball has already advanced to the super regional round of the College World Series.

UCLA survived quite the scare in its first game of the tournament against Cal Baptist. UCLA would allow 10 runs from the Lancers in the top of the fifth, giving them an 11-7 lead. The bats would finally step up and would score five runs in the final two innings, including three in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off for the 12-11 win.

UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez talks with an official during a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 1, 2024. Oklahoma won 1-0. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

UCLA would then move on to South Carolina and look much more comfortable compared to their first game of the tournament. Against the Gamecocks, the Bruins won the first two of three games in the series, as in game one, they would win 7-2, and in game two, they would dominate 15-1, forcing the game to end in the sixth due to the mercy rule.

Now, UCLA moves on to the super regionals as they take on UCF, as the Knights were able to overcome a scare of their own in the second round.

UCF during the Tournament

May 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez looks on from the dugout in the fifth inning against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a Women's College World Series softball game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

After a game that went into extra innings against Jacksonville State that ended with a 2-1 final, In their second matchup against Stetson, it felt similar to the Miracle on Ice matchup between the United States and the Soviet Union back in 1980.

The knights would dominate the game 10-1 against Stetson that would lead to the game ending in the fifth inning. Against the three seeded Florida State, that would be a more competitive matchup for the Knights, as they would lose the first game 1-2, but would win the second game 4-2 and ultimately win the series.

Scouting UCF

Jun 1, 2024; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez signals to her players as they come off the field in the fourth inning against the Oklahoma Sooners during a Women's College World Series softball winners bracket game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

UCF has one of the most high-powered offenses in the country, as seven players who have played over 50 games this season have batting averages over .300 throughout the season. Simply put, UCF knows how to hit and get on base.

UCF is also very disciplined when at the plate as they are second in the Big Twelve in total walks with 228 on the season compared to the total strikeouts this year, which is fourth best with 191.

UCLA head softball coach Kelly Inouye-Perez speaks to the media during media day for the Women's College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May, 29, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout the tournament, the high-powered offense has been relatively quiet for three out of the four games, with the exception of the matchup against Stetson. If UCLA’s pitching, which has been mostly Taylor Tinsley carrying the pitching all season, can step up and help Tinsley on the mound, UCLA has a good chance to avoid the upset.