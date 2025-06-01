UCLA Softball Drops Out of College World Series Winners Bracket
UCLA softball dropped to the loser's bracket of the 2025 Women's College World Series after a narrow 3-1 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday night.
The 9th ranked Bruins (55-12) matched up well with the Texas Tech (12 seed) for the first four innings thanks to the efforts of Third-Team All-American pitcher, Taylor Tinsley. However, the Red Raiders struck first in the fifth inning off a stolen base.
UCLA responded instantly in the bottom of the fifth with a Kaniya Bragg leadoff home run. That was the last time the Bruins had life, though, as the Red Raiders scored another run in each of the last two innings.
UCLA strung together two singles in the bottom of the seventh to give themselves a chance, but were stifled by the arm of Nijaree Canady, who pitched all seven innings and closed out the game.
The Bruins turn around quickly to take on the No. 7 seed Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday afternoon to keep their hopes alive.
Tennessee lost in the first round to Oklahoma on Thursday and responded with a dominant 11-3 win over Florida on Friday.
The winner of Sunday's matchup between UCLA and the Lady Volunteers takes on the 6th-seeded Texas Longhorns on Monday at 12 p.m. EDT. Should the Texas lose that first game, another one would be played promptly afterwards to coincide with the double-elimination rules.
Simply put, UCLA needs to win three-consecutive games (two against Texas) to make it to the Women's College World Series Finals, which will be a best-of-3 series starting Wednesday and running through Friday if a third game is necessary.
Along with Tinsley, the Bruins entered the tournament with four National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Americans.
Junior first baseman Megan Grant and third baseman Jordan Woolery were each named to the First Team. Senior second baseman Savannah Pola joined Tinsley in achieving Third Team honors.
As the only Division-I team with three All-American infielders, UCLA is looking to rely on its sheer star power to will them to what may feel like an improbable three-consecutive wins.
The matchup between the Bruins and Tennessee is on Sunday, June 1, at 3 p.m. EDT, nationally televised on ABC and ESPN-plus.
