Son of Former NFL Player Perfect Recruit for UCLA

Bob Chesney and his staff have done an outstanding job building the UCLA football roster since arriving in Westwood. In their first offseason, Chesney brought in a solid group of players from the 2026 high school class while also assembling one of the better transfer portal classes in the country, adding 42 players while losing just 26.

The momentum has carried over into the 2027 recruiting cycle. According to Rivals, UCLA currently ranks 11th in the country with a recruiting class of 19 commits, nine of whom are 4-star prospects. It is shaping up to be one of the strongest classes the program has put together in recent memory.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, Chesney and his staff are already looking ahead to 2028. One prospect in that cycle has been climbing recruiting boards rapidly and recently received an offer from UCLA. He is ranked 13th in the 2028 class and carries one of the most recognizable last names in football. That player is Gaige Weddle, son of former NFL safety Eric Weddle.

Gaige Weddle As a Prospect

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Weddle name carries instant recognition in football circles, and for good reason. Eric Weddle was one of the more physical and instinctive safeties of his generation during his NFL career, and those traits appear to have been passed down directly to his son. Gaige Weddle is a hard-hitting, physical safety who plays with the same downhill aggression and competitive edge that defined his father's game.

As the 91st-ranked player in the 2028 class per 247Sports, Weddle is a fast riser on recruiting boards across the country. UCLA extended him an offer in late April, an early investment that reflects how aggressively Chesney is working to identify and pursue top talent well ahead of signing day.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle (20) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Weddle processes the game quickly, reading and reacting to the play before triggering downhill in a hurry. He also shows impressive range in the secondary, with the ability to cover the deep middle of the field while still making plays from sideline to sideline.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Fit at UCLA

Weddle just finished his sophomore year of high school, which means there is plenty of time for his recruitment to develop before any decision needs to be made. However, given how quickly his stock is rising, UCLA was right to move early. Programs that wait on fast-rising prospects often find themselves on the outside looking in when signing day arrives.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At UCLA, Weddle projects as a safety who can contribute immediately as a true freshman. His physical presence and instincts make him an ideal candidate to play in the box, where his downhill tackling ability and run-stopping skills can be maximized.

He also has the versatility to drop into coverage from the box, allowing the defense to disguise coverages and create confusion for opposing quarterbacks. That combination of physicality, range, and positional versatility is exactly the kind of profile that stands out at the college level from day one.