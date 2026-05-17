UCLA Football Adds Another 2027 Recruit to the Loaded Secondary

Bob Chesney has done an impressive job rebuilding the UCLA roster for next season while simultaneously constructing one of the stronger recruiting classes in the country for 2027. The Bruins currently have 18 players committed in the class, including seven four-star prospects and 11 three-star prospects.

Despite losing offensive tackle Jackson Hill , who flipped his commitment to Notre Dame, UCLA still holds the sixth-ranked recruiting class in the nation. The only programs currently ahead of the Bruins are Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC, and Penn State.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the standout position groups in the class has been the secondary. Four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson is ranked 109th in the country, 12th among all cornerbacks nationally, and 11th in the state of California. Chesney also added two four-star safeties to the class in Khalil Terry and Pole Moala. Now the secondary room has added one more piece.

Three-star cornerback Trey Hopkins received a crystal ball from Brian Dohn of 247Sports projecting him to UCLA earlier this week. While on his official visit to Westwood this weekend, Hopkins made it official, announcing his commitment to the Bruins and becoming the first player from the East Coast to commit to UCLA in the Bob Chesney era.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hopkins Speaks About His Commitment

Hopkins spoke with Dohn of 247Sports about his decision, and according to Dohn, the choice had been made before the visit even began.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I am committing to UCLA because it felt like home every time I was around the program," Hopkins said. "The relationships I built with the coaching staff were real, and I felt like UCLA gave me the best opportunity on and off the field."

Hopkins elaborated on what drew him to the program and why UCLA stood apart from his other options.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"When I think of UCLA, I think about the energy around the program, the relationships with the coaches, the opportunities in LA, and the tradition of the school," he said. "It is just a place that stands out both academically and athletically."

Hopkins also spoke directly about head coach Bob Chesney and the culture being built in Westwood, making clear that the coaching staff played a central role in his decision.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney and women's basketball coach Cori Close lead players onto the field during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"What I like about coach Chesney is how genuine he is and the culture he is building," Hopkins said. "You can tell he cares about his players as people first, and he is building a competitive program with a family atmosphere and high standards."

Hopkins as a Prospect

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney (left) and son Bob Chesney watch during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hopkins brings the kind of physical profile that stands out immediately at the cornerback position. He measures in at a legitimate 6 feet 2 inches and 200 pounds, with the length and athleticism that programs covet when building the secondary at the college level.

As a junior this past season, Hopkins recorded 31 total tackles, 19 pass breakups, and one interception, numbers that reflect both his instincts in coverage and his ability to compete on the ball without necessarily forcing turnovers. The pass breakup total in particular stands out as a sign of a player who understands how to play the position and challenges throws at a high rate.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the college level, it is rare for a cornerback to contribute meaningfully as a true freshman, and Hopkins is unlikely to be an exception to that pattern. However, his size and athleticism give him the foundation to develop into a reliable backup option early in his career and compete for a starting role by his sophomore or junior season.

For a program building its secondary from the ground up under a new coaching staff, adding a prospect with Hopkins' physical tools and competitive instincts is exactly the kind of long-term investment that pays off down the road.