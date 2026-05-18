Three Incoming Freshmen Who Can Boost UCLA's Struggling Defense

UCLA is past spring practice and heading into summer workouts. Bob Chesney has made a genuine impact on this program in a short amount of time, and while the Bruins may not be a conference contender in year one, making a bowl game is not out of the question.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While three offensive freshmen from the 2026 class who can make an immediate impact have already been highlighted, the focus now shifts to the other side of the ball. Chesney did the bulk of his roster rebuilding through the portal, but he still brought in 20 players from the 2026 high school class. UCLA's defense was a liability last season, and any meaningful contribution from that side of the ball, regardless of class standing, will earn playing time.

These three freshmen have the best shot at doing exactly that.

CJ Lavender - Cornerback

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lavender is a 3-star recruit out of Mater Dei High School in California and one of the more versatile defensive backs in the class. He has shown the ability to play cornerback, nickel, and safety at the high school level and is set to finish as a rare four-year starter at a national powerhouse program. He brings consistent energy and competitiveness to the field regardless of the situation.

At 5 feet 11 inches and 175 pounds, Lavender projects best as a nickel cornerback early in his college career, where his athleticism and versatility can be maximized without asking him to match up physically against bigger outside receivers. With additional reps and development, playing on the outside is not out of the question. For a UCLA defense that struggled in the secondary last season, Lavender's football IQ and positional flexibility make him a valuable addition from day one.

Malaki Soliai-Tui - Linebacker

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Soliai-Tui is one of the more versatile defenders to come out of the West in this cycle and brings significant positional flexibility to the UCLA linebacker room. He carries a safety-like frame but flashes genuine coverage ability for a player his size, which gives the coaching staff options in how they deploy him.

His ultimate college position will likely depend on how his frame develops and how much weight he can add before arriving on campus. Whether he grows into a true linebacker or settles in as a hybrid safety-linebacker type, Soliai-Tui has the athleticism and instincts to contribute early in his UCLA career.

Marcus Almada - Defensive Lineman

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Almada is an interior defensive lineman with the short-area quickness and redirection ability to consistently find his way into backfield gaps. He checks in at just under 6 feet 4 inches and 280 pounds, with length measurements that are slightly below average for his frame, though his play style more than compensates for that limitation.

As an interior pass rusher, Almada is still developing, but he has flashed real ability thanks to his post-snap quickness and explosive power at the point of attack. His athletic profile and instincts project him as a strong zone run defender at the college level. He should be viewed as a high-floor interior prospect with the potential to factor into a defensive line rotation early in his career at UCLA, which is exactly the kind of immediate depth the Bruins need on that side of the ball.