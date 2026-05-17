3 UCLA Freshmen Who Are Ready to Contribute From Day One

UCLA is past spring practice and heading into summer workouts. Bob Chesney has made a genuine impact on this program in a short amount of time, and while the Bruins may not be a conference contender in year one, making a bowl game is not out of the question.

Retaining Nico Iamaleava after an up-and-down season last year was a smart and necessary move. Iamaleava is a talented quarterback who was a top-five player in the 2023 recruiting class and has the ability to be a productive starter in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The issue last season was the lack of supporting talent around him. Chesney addressed that by going into the transfer portal to rebuild the offensive line and add weapons on the outside. Rather than focusing on the transfers who could make an immediate impact, this piece highlights the incoming freshmen from the 2026 high school class.

While Chesney did the bulk of his roster rebuilding through the portal, he still brought in 20 players from the 2026 class. Of those 20, three stand out as freshmen capable of contributing right away next season.

Jayden Fox - Running Back

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fox was named the Gatorade Colorado State Player of the Year on the same morning he announced his commitment to UCLA , and the day before he helped Cherry Creek win a state championship. In that title game, he scored three touchdowns to finish the season with 25 on the year, giving him 48 touchdowns over the past two seasons combined.

At 5 feet 9 inches and 165 pounds, Fox does not overwhelm with size, but he more than compensates with elite speed and quickness. He is a 10.6-second 100-meter runner and clocked a 4.48 laser time in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Next Football Camp in Salt Lake City. He is elusive, twitchy, and at his best when the ball is in his hands in space. Fox is the kind of player who can change the complexion of a game the moment he touches the ball.

Camden Jensen - Tight End

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jensen arrives in Westwood as one of the better blocking tight ends in his class, with a frame that is already built for the physicality of college football. He uses his size effectively to carve out space at the point of attack and can consistently win matchups against smaller linebackers and safeties. His blocking ability is strong enough that a transition to offensive tackle would not be out of the question down the road.

As a receiver, Jensen has reliable hands and catches the ball cleanly through contact, winning his share of contested situations. He will occasionally line up in the slot and projects as the kind of dependable third-down target that quarterbacks lean on to move the chains. He is a load to bring down after the catch and regularly forces two or three missed tackles in the open field.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The areas where Jensen will need to continue developing are his straight-line speed and overall explosiveness as a route runner. He is not much of a deep threat at this stage, and adding quick-twitch athleticism to his game will be important as defenses adjust to him at the college level. His multi-sport background and natural feel for the game give him a strong foundation to build on.

Quinn Buckley - Offensive Tackle

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buckley is a technically sound offensive lineman who moves well and looks comfortable getting to the second level on run plays, including leading on sweeps and pulls. His hand and foot work are already refined enough to suggest a smooth transition to the college game without a lengthy adjustment period.

He has the versatility to play multiple spots along the offensive line, including guard, but right tackle projects as his best long-term fit based on his athleticism and movement skills. Buckley plays with an aggressive edge and showed his football instincts by holding his own on the defensive line in limited reps during his high school career. He projects as a multi-year starter at the college level, and his ability to contribute in different situations along the line makes him one of the more well-rounded offensive linemen in the class.