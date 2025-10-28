Analyzing UCLA's Spot on 2025-26 Men's College Basketball Rankings
The 2025-26 college basketball season is officially among us, and the means it's time to analyze where Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins rank among the fray.
Sports Illustrated college basketball writer Kevin Sweeney released a complete college basketball ranking, breaking down all 365 teams in order, and he had the Bruins at No. 19 (fifth in the Big Ten).
- "The Donovan Dent add massively increases the Bruins’ ceiling from a year ago, giving them the elite talent and offensive engine that could allow them to take the next step and be back in Final Four contention," Sweeney wrote."But it won’t be easy in a rough-and-tumble Big Ten, especially with the amount of travel they’ll deal with in January and February."
The Bruins come into the season as the 12th-ranked team on the preseason AP top 25 poll, which is routinely higher than where many analysts have placed them all season. However, the ranking is emblematic of the high ceiling UCLA has around the key additions of Dent and Xavier Booker and staunch returning core of Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr., Skyy Clark and Trent Perry.
Dent and Booker headline UCLA's transfer portal additions, but Steven Jamerson II and Jamar Brown are additions that may prove to be some of the most impactful throughout the season.
Cronin hasn't quite had a point guard of Dent's skill during his tenure as the Bruins' had coach, and he acknowledged that in a sit-down interview with CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
"Donovan Dent, let's just be [honest], he changes things," Cronin said. "He changes the world for your team offensively. You go into every game knowing that you have a guy that can just dominate on the offensive end. My challenge to him is consistency, work ethic, practice habits -- the things I think will get him to the NBA. ... He definitely changes the world when you have one of the best point guards in the country."
Thoughts on UCLA's Ratings
I tend to sway on the side of the AP voters with the Bruins' ranking this season.
It's hard to overstate just how impactful a guard Dent is for a Cronin team. The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year's game does come with its fair share of blemishes, to which Cronin may have to extend a leash for, but there's no denying that Dent is one of the nation's top point guards.
The dynamism, elite playmaking and equally as good scoring will do nothing but elevate his already highly-regarded teammates.
The Bruins play their second and final preseason exhibition game on Tuesday against UC Irvine in Pauley Pavilion at 7 p.m. PT.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. UC Irvine Anteaters
When: Tuesday, Oct. 28
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: B1G+
Announcers: Nick Koop (PxP), Gio Camera (analyst)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.