Evaluating Nico Iamaleava's Mixed Performance In UCLA Victory

The UCLA Bruins have defeated the Cal Golden Bears 45-24 in Week One to start the season off with a bang. In the victory, much of the credit will go to the Bruins' ground attack, and deservingly so.

The Bruins put up 277 yards on the ground, as well as 6 touchdowns! Wayne Knight contributed 3, Anthony Woods had 2, and Nico Iamaleava started the scoring with one of his own. While Iamaleava’s performance may not find the spotlight in this one, it’s important to evaluate what we saw from the starting quarterback.

Things To Clean Up

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) is congratulated by quarterback Nico Iamaleava (center left) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As is to be expected, it wasn't a perfect game. Following a fumble forced and recovered by UCLA's defense, Iamaleava and the Bruins were set up nicely in the red zone with a chance to go up 28-10 nearing the end of the first half.

Iamaleava would then make a crucial mistake by throwing an interception, shifting the momentum completely to Cal. The Golden Bears would capitalize on the momentum change by marching down the field and scoring a touchdown with just seconds left to cut the deficit.

Iamaleava Looked Calm and Collected

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the things that stood out to me was just how calm and collected Iamaleava looked in the pocket. There were many times when Cal’s secondary had great coverage down the field, and Iamaleava was able to make the smart decision and take what the defense was allowing instead of trying to force something that wasn't obviously available.

He didn't seem to falter when the momentum shifted towards the Golden Bears either. Following the crucial interception at the end of the first half, Iamaleava was able to bounce back and deliver a 43-yard bomb to Mikey Matthews. This would go on to set the Bruins up in field goal range and steal an extra three points to end the half.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That kind of strong mindset is exactly what UCLA needed , as there were many times in the game that the Bruins saw the momentum creep towards Cal's sideline. As the Bruins continue the season, having Iamaleava possess a strong mindset could be a major difference-maker for this UCLA team .

The Bruins' offense revealed against Cal that there are plenty of weapons available. If Iamaleava can optimize every one of them, as well as reach the heights of his own potential, this UCLA offense can be a serious threat in the Big Ten.