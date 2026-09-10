One Unit UCLA Will Need To Stop Against SDSU

The Bruins have plenty of talent to face this season. Coming off the 45-24 win against Cal, UCLA took down some of the best players in the country, as both Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Ian Strong look to be the real deal.

In Week Two, UCLA will face another talented offensive star in a game that should reveal a lot about this Bruins defense.

How Will UCLA’s Run Defense Hold Up Against San Diego State?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aztecs come into Pasadena with the Mountain West’s 2025 rushing champion, Lucky Sutton. Last season, Sutton rushed for 1,297 yards on 254 carries and 10 touchdowns. He averaged just over five yards per carry and was the leading point of attack for San Diego State’s offense.

San Diego State returned some pieces along their offensive line as well, so you have to imagine they will stay the course with the ground game being the main weapon on offense.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) runs ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week One, the Aztecs put up an impressive 53-20 win over Portland State, and interestingly enough, Sutton was not the leading rusher. Javion Kennard, a transfer from Colorado State, rushed for 79 yards on eight carries, including a massive 55-yard run.

Sutton tallied 18 rushes for 58 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, proving his lethal ability as a red zone threat.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While San Diego State scored 53 points in the season opener, it was clear that the ground game is the strength of the Aztecs' offense. Shutting down not only Lucky Sutton but also the entire run game should no doubt be a key to victory for the Bruins.

SDSU only passed for 157 yards in its opener, while picking up 237 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

How Did UCLA’s Run Defense Fare Against Cal?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Golden Bears, UCLA seemed to struggle at times. Adam Mohammed is a very talented back, so there’s no shame in allowing a decent amount of yardage. Mohammed ran for 120 yards on 28 carries against the Bruins, a number too high for comfort moving forward.

Cal seemed to find success against UCLA on the ground, but only on a few scattered drives throughout the game. At the beginning of the third quarter, Cal put together a 14-play, 85-yard touchdown drive to tie the game, with 11 of the 14 plays staying on the ground.

UCLA will have to stop the run against San Diego State if it wants to improve to 2-0 to start this new era under Bob Chesney.