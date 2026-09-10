UCLA Week 2 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Replacement Options

The Bruins dealt with a few injuries in their Week One win over Cal.

However, it seems as if most of them won’t bring any setbacks, as the injuries seem to be nothing too serious to worry about.

Nico Iamaleava

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) rushes for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the game, Iamaleava went down after a 10-yard rush and appeared visibly in pain as he fell to the ground, requiring trainers to rush to his side on the field. After being helped off the field, not on his own, fans were instantly worried about the starting quarterback.

Luckily, both Chesney and Iamaleava himself relieved fans in their postgame press conferences, saying it was nothing to worry about and that Iamaleava is good to go moving forward.

Tao Johnson

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) moves in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tao Johnson left the contest against Cal after going down early in the first quarter. Coach Chesney seemingly said it’s a waiting game to see if Tao Johnson will be ready to go. “We just got to take some contact off him and see where that falls,” Chesney said.

Taking his spot would be Ta’Shawn James, who intercepted Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele twice in Saturday’s win. While Johnson’s absence will be missed if he is unable to return, fans should feel confident in James’ ability to be a contributing member of this defense in his place.

Landon Ellis

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) reacts after a catch against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ellis went down after a scary hit on a failed trick play, and his head hit the ground; he did not return to the game. Chesney said he was in good spirits and wanted to return:

“He's just trying to work through it and see what it's like. But he feels a lot better. He felt fine after the game. He was wearing sunglasses on the sideline, but he felt good right away. We just got to make sure it's the right move to put him out there.”

Aidan Mizell

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of depth in the receiver room, Mizell has been cleared to play as well. He had been dealing with injuries that sidelined him against Cal, but it seems like the Florida transfer is all set to return to action in UCLA’s home opener.

As the Bruins look ahead to San Diego State, the roster looks healthy overall. While there will be a few players who will end up on the sidelines, there’s good enough depth below them to justify no worries for fans. The Bruins showed promising signs in their first game of the year.