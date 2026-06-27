MLB Mock Draft Locks in UCLA Phenom for Top Selection

UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky is one of the best prospects in quite some time, and he’s being recognized as such on many mock draft boards.

The 21-year-old phenom was otherworldly in his three seasons with the Bruins . He slashed .329/.448/.624, smacking 52 home runs and 167 RBIs. Defensively, Cholowsky has flashed the leather at shortstop to a supreme level, making a true all-around talent that many consider big-league ready already.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) signals after a strike call against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Cholowsky played a major part in UCLA being the top overall seed in the postseason this year. However, they were shockingly defeated in the regionals, ending their season much earlier than many had anticipated, especially with Cholowsky leading the way.

Who Cholowsky Is Compared To

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) bunts in a run against the Murray State Racers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

His play at shortstop has drawn him comparisons to some modern-day MLB stars such as Alex Bregman, and Dansby Swanson, both of whom were star prospects heading into their respective MLB Drafts, and have carved out exceptional careers in the big leagues since.

Many are projecting that Cholowsky will fly through the minor leagues and get up to the majors in a hurry. Similar to other shortstops in the past, such as Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels, Jacob Wilson of the Athletics, and JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals. The former Bruins star has all the tools needed to fast-track through the minor leagues, such as these players.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

At this point, Cholowsky feels like the safe bet to go number 1 in this year’s MLB Draft, given his skills on both offense and defense at one of the most important positions on the diamond. In CBS’ Mike Axisa’s latest mock draft, he has Cholowsky being selected as the undisputed 1st overall pick by the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox have recently begun to climb out of the basement that they’ve been stuck in for a long time, and appear to be a team on the come-up. Adding Cholowsky would only open that window further.

Axisa’s Thoughts

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) throws to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

“Still no change at the top, which isn't to say Cholowsky to the White Sox is a lock. It just remains the most likely outcome with the draft two weeks away. Cholowsky is the best college shortstop in some time, probably since Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman went off the board with the first two picks in 2015, and he should reach the big leagues relatively quickly. He's a very talented player and his MLB arrival should align nicely with Chicago's contention window opening very wide,” Axisa said.